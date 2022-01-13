Troy University announces Chancellor’s List for Fall Semester/Term 2

TROY – Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the list include:
Dalice Adkison of Dothan, AL
Allyson Alexander of Dothan, AL
Alyssa Allen of Ozark, AL
Ananda Anderson of Troy, AL
Kaylia Anthony of Dothan, AL
Addison Aplin of Ashford, AL
Leah Ash of Troy, AL
Brooke Bailey of Cottonwood, AL
Gillian Bailey of Dothan, AL
Bethany Balkcom of Troy, AL
Jayme Ball of Enterprise, AL
Macy Barber of Ozark, AL
Joseph Baril of Enterprise, AL
Spencer Baxley of Slocomb, AL
Ariana Bell of Columbia, AL
Elizabeth Bennett of Eufaula, AL
Josiah Berry of Daleville, AL
Jaden Boland of New Brockton, AL
Martin Bouldo of Troy, AL
William Bowdoin of Louisville, AL
Tayler Boynton of Enterprise, AL
Raegan Bragg of Jack, AL
Mary Brannon of Rehobeth, AL
Douglas Bright of Enterprise, AL
Cidney Britton of Luverne, AL
Hanna Broderway of Troy, AL
Jacob Brooks of Troy, AL
Brannon Brown of New Brockton, AL
Hayle Brown of Dothan, AL
Payton Brown of Opp, AL
Jordan Brumit of Troy, AL
Shirley Brunson of Enterprise, AL
Maggie Bryan of Enterprise, AL
Dillon Calabrese of Newville, AL
Caleb Carlos of Luverne, AL
Ava Carnazza of Enterprise, AL
Anna Carr of Troy, AL
Eli Carr of Dothan, AL
Meet Chapani of Troy, AL
Jacob Charles of Troy, AL
Riley Chen of Troy, AL
Whitney Childs of Brundidge, AL
Camryn Chrysson of Troy, AL
Amber Clouse of Dothan, AL
Gabrielle Coates of Dothan, AL
Carlee Colbert of Dothan, AL
Thomas Compton of Brantley, AL
Carley Cook of Ashford, AL
Victoria Cote of Enterprise, AL
Cameron Cotton of Slocomb, AL
Rayleigh Cotton of Slocomb, AL
Makala Cox of Enterprise, AL
Long Dang of Troy, AL
Danielle Daniel of Troy, AL
Georgia Dasinger of Ozark, AL
Maegan Davis of Dothan, AL
Katelyn Deal of Banks, AL
Kathleen Deal of Banks, AL
Miranda Deleon of Enterprise, AL
Noah Dickens of Ozark, AL
Sandra Dohr of Troy, AL
Jeffery Dover of Ozark, AL
Kaylee Dozier of Dothan, AL
Lydia Dutton of Slocomb, AL
Titianna Ellis of Slocomb, AL
Travis Ellis of Enterprise, AL
Zolbayar Erdenechimeg of Troy, AL
John Faircloth of Troy, AL
Madeline Farmer of Dothan, AL
Makenna Faulk of Troy, AL
Mirabelle Ferlin of Troy, AL
Anslee Finch of Samson, AL
Savannah Fleming of Webb, AL
Adrianna Forehand of Cowarts, AL
Maximas Forrester of Ozark, AL
Jordan Freeman of Eufaula, AL
Laura Beth Gage of Chipley, FL
Molly Gagliano of Dothan, AL
Georgia Ganster of Troy, AL
Mary Hannah Garcia of Ozark, AL
Cassidy Garrard of Headland, AL
Hannah Gibson of Fountain, FL
Hannah Glass of Ashford, AL
Anna Gordon of Ozark, AL
Patricia Gordon of Dothan, AL
Bricelyn Green of Troy, AL
Lauren Griffin of Enterprise, AL
Hannah Grimes of Enterprise, AL
Kimberley Guiler of Dothan, AL
Kaelynn Gwynne of Dothan, AL
Harrison Hall of Donalsonville, GA
Jillian Hall of Brantley, AL
Patience Hall of Troy, AL
Destiny Hataway of Elba, AL
Mattingly Havas of Dothan, AL
Destiny Haynes of Dothan, AL
Ashby Hendrickson of Dothan, AL
Austen Hensley of Ozark, AL
Tiffany Hillier of Troy, AL
Nathan Hobbs of Black, AL
Anna Holland of Dothan, AL
Danielle Holley of Enterprise, AL
Tanner Holloway of Dothan, AL
Allen Holmes of Dothan, AL
Ryan Howard of Enterprise, AL
Conner Howell of Enterprise, AL
Richard Howell of Enterprise, AL
Brandon Hughes of Dothan, AL
Ryan Hussey of Enterprise, AL
Callee Jinright of Troy, AL
Ashley Jones of Enterprise, AL
Landrey Kelder of Midland City, AL
Lindsay Kelley of Troy, AL
Hattie Ketchum of Dothan, AL
Sarah Kidd of Opp, AL
Kate Kingry of Dothan, AL
Abigail Knight of Ashford, AL
Tony Labib of Enterprise, AL
Jazmin Laney of Midland City, AL
Brianna Lewis of Dothan, AL
Lauren Locke of Marianna, FL
Kaylee Ludlam of Headland, AL
Althea Marsh of Troy, AL
Emily McCoy of Newville, AL
Lily McDaniel of Florala, AL
Kaitlyn McKnight of Samson, AL
Justin McPherson of Newton, AL
Eleanor Meredeth of Dothan, AL
Julia Miller of Dothan, AL
Zayvius Miller of Troy, AL
Mary-Scott Milner of Dothan, AL
Peyton Moore of Chancellor, AL
Nautica Morgan of Jack, AL
Kendall Morris of Dothan, AL
Anna Nelson of Elba, AL
Ora Nelson of Florala, AL
Anna Nguyen of Dothan, AL
Mark Nichols of Brantley, AL
Caitlyn Nolin of New Brockton, AL
Clayti Norris of Florala, AL
Reed Oldham of Dothan, AL
Hannah Payne of Skipperville, AL
Jillian Peluso of Ozark, AL
Michelle Perez of Louisville, AL
John Petersen of Enterprise, AL
Briony Phillips-Barefield of Ozark, AL
Tasfia Rahman of Troy, AL
Riley Ramage of Brundidge, AL
Kylee Richey of Troy, AL
Courtney Robeson of Dothan, AL
Nilda Robledo of Troy, AL
Morgan Rogers of Ariton, AL
Allison Rucker of Headland, AL
Hayden Rushing of Luverne, AL
Shelby Sanders of Dothan, AL
Mayra Schliemann of Troy, AL
Florian Schurz of Troy, AL
Rebecca Senn of Kinston, AL
Biwaksha Shrestha of Troy, AL
Austin Smith of Ozark, AL
Strider Smith of Newton, AL
Zachary Smith of Dothan, AL
Rose Snyder of Goshen, AL
Sarah Snyder of Brundidge, AL
Courtney Solie of Enterprise, AL
Summer Stephens of Luverne, AL
Daniel Temples of Dothan, AL
Amelia Thetford of Dothan, AL
Anice Thompson of Jack, AL
Hunter Thompson of Dothan, AL
Anna Grace Tidwell of Dothan, AL
Erica Torres of Chancellor, AL
Jessica Turner of Eufaula, AL
Samantha Turnham of Dothan, AL
Michael Vollmer of Enterprise, AL
Sidney Wade of Enterprise, AL
Emily Ward of Opp, AL
Hayley Watts of Dothan, AL
Madilyn Webb of Enterprise, AL
Lainey Wells of Brantley, AL
Kirstyn Wiggins of Eufaula, AL
Monica Williams of Eufaula, AL
Emily Williamson of Troy, AL
Logan Wilson of Troy, AL
Madelaine Wilson of Troy, AL
Stewart Wilson of Troy, AL
Emily Wise of Jack, AL
Madison Wood of Opp, AL
Karley Wortz of Eufaula, AL
Cailey Wright of Samson, AL
Wyatt Wymann of Newton, AL
Victoria Zlotea of Dothan, AL
Phoenix Hussey of Troy, AL
Samuel Trotter of Troy, AL
Kassidy Hester of Jack, AL
Virginia Gunn of Troy, AL
Ajah Anderson of Dothan, AL
Delani Benjamin of Dothan, AL
Colin Cureton of Cottonwood, AL
Jarrett Lumpkin of Newville, AL
Erin Shelley of Troy, AL
Brady Barr of Troy, AL
Olivia Barron of Troy, AL
Maxwell Copeland of Brundidge, AL
Ingrid Lieb of Troy, AL
Gavin Paul of Goshen, AL
Morgan Pridgen of Opp, AL
Victoria Reeves of Troy, AL
Mario Robledo of Troy, AL
Tessa Suell of Troy, AL
Andy Woon of Troy, AL
Braydon Martin of Ashford, AL
Yuchen Shen of Troy, AL
Brandy Tice of Enterprise, AL
Nicole Prater of Enterprise, AL
Amanda Tertychny of Enterprise, AL
Sara Gunn of Troy, AL
Ty Mock of Kinston, AL
Taylor Hughes of Valley, AL
Margaret Jones of Troy, AL
Tiffany Stephens of Goshen, AL
Christiana Woodham of Midland City, AL
Kristine Head of Troy, AL
Ciara Laird of Troy, AL
Gabrielle Leveque of Troy, AL
Maria Bennett of Hartford, AL
Mary Blair of Dothan, AL
Anneliese Bradley of Dothan, AL
Kaitlyn Bradley of Clayton, AL
Tyla Brascomb of Midland City, AL
Diane Coslett of Enterprise, AL
Stacy Croft-Holden of Marianna, FL
David Crook of Daleville, AL
James Cureton of Cottonwood, AL
Jayden Driggers of Ozark, AL
Kathryn Dunn of Dothan, AL
James Echols of Taylor, AL
Alisha Gallant of Dothan, AL
Madison Gilbert of Enterprise, AL
Mary Kelley Hall of Abbeville, AL
Shana Hammock of Dothan, AL
Andrea Hurst of Ashford, AL
Savannah Ingram of Dothan, AL
Amber Jones of New Brockton, AL
Courtney Jones of Midland City, AL
Lauren Jones of Dothan, AL
Sophie Jones of Ashford, AL
Nzemba Katambo-Jenkins of Dothan, AL
Dahlia Kawaii of Enterprise, AL
Kynchassa Kelly of Dothan, AL
Lauren Lawrence of Dothan, AL
Elizabeth Long of Webb, AL
Carolyn McInnis of Dothan, AL
Reed Patterson of Slocomb, AL
Katie Reese of Dothan, AL
Miranda Sapp of Marianna, FL
Terrica Singletary of Midland City, AL
Barbara Taylor of Dothan, AL
Zachary Thompson of Dothan, AL
Makisha Thorn of Enterprise, AL
Madelyn Whiddon of Dothan, AL
Wesleigh Whitfield of Dothan, AL
Alexander Beerenstrauch of Elba, AL
Wanda Henderson of Headland, AL
Lauren Johnson of Dothan, AL
Cassidy Lee of Chipley, FL
Danielle Libertini of Fort Rucker, AL
Michelle Miller of Dothan, AL
Susan Morgan of Slocomb, AL
Morgan Register of Dothan, AL
Meg Stroh of Brundidge, AL
Denise Sutton of Enterprise, AL
Craig Thomas of Dothan, AL
Mohamed Chakib Belkhodja of Troy, AL
Selena Cobb-Jaramillo of Marianna, FL
Kayla Johnson of Dothan, AL
Addison Reynolds of Dothan, AL
Xinrui Rui of Troy, AL
Christopher Bond of Dothan, AL
Gracie Coppage of Elba, AL
Brittany Lewis of Dothan, AL
Kina Talton of Dothan, AL
Zoeyray Tankersley of Taylor, AL
Joshua Vaughn of Dothan, AL
Patrick Casey of Enterprise, AL
Affi Fedy of Dothan, AL
Jonathan Hill of Dothan, AL
Gerry Pinson of Enterprise, AL
Kelly Windus of Ozark, AL
Brittney March of Clayton, AL
Dylan Mauldin of Eufaula, AL
Jamie Price of Troy, AL
Nathaniel Rodriguez of Enterprise, AL
Jessica Ward of Slocomb, AL
Sandy Pentecost of Fort Rucker, AL
Whitney Dawkins of Eufaula, AL
Lisa Donaldson of Samson, AL
Kyla Clifton of Headland, AL
Faith Godwin of Banks, AL
Baylee Redick of Dothan, AL
Bailey Myers of Dothan, AL
Ann-Elizabeth Murphy of Newville, AL