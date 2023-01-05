 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Fall Semester/Term 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Troy University

Troy University campus

 al.com/TNS

TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Elizabeth Dunn of Troy

Kristine Head of Troy

Gabrielle Leveque of Troy

Jesall Patel of Troy

Brady Singleton of Troy

Kaci Wilkes of Goshen

People are also reading…

Alexandria Ramos of Enterprise

Mikala Adams of Enterprise

Allyson Alexander of Dothan

Evie Nicole Anderson of Troy

Parker Anderson of Dothan

Kaylia Anthony of Dothan

Addison Aplin of Ashford

Callie Armstrong of Luverne

Leah Ash of Troy

Gillian Bailey of Dothan

Edouard Baranne of Troy

Sarah Barron of Troy

Mary Bedsole of Dothan

Ariana Bell of Columbia

Elizabeth Bennett of Eufaula

Jordan Bess of Luverne

Rebecca Billings of Luverne

Jaden Boland of New Brockton

Martin Bouldo of Troy

Raegan Bragg of Jack

Dionte Brantley of Luverne

Cidney Britton of Luverne

Vincent Brooks of Troy

Faith Brown of Ariton

Hayle Brown of Dothan

Payton Brown of Opp

Shirley Brunson of Enterprise

Maggie Bryan of Enterprise

Lillen Byrd of Dothan

Katie Cardwell of Troy

Caleb Carlos of Luverne

Alex Chancellor of Enterprise

Claire Chandler of Troy

Meet Chapani of Troy

Riley Chen of Troy

Ruiwen Chen of Troy

Whitney Childs of Jack

Kearston Clancy of Enterprise

Amber Clouse of Dothan

Gabrielle Coates of Dothan

Carlee Colbert of Dothan

Hannah Coleman of Ozark

Mary Collins of Dothan

Thomas Compton of Brantley

Scott Corbin of Brundidge

Victoria Cote of Enterprise

Kennedy Cox of Troy

Makala Cox of Enterprise

Samantha Cox of Enterprise

Macy Crigler of Troy

Maegan Davis of Dothan

Katelyn Deal of Banks

Miranda Deleon of Enterprise

Emily Dellavecchia of Enterprise

Haleigh Dewberry of Brundidge

Taylor Dillard of Dothan

Adrianna Evarts of Newton

Kylee Farnsworth of Brundidge

Makenna Faulk of Troy

Logan Ferrebee of Eufaula

Taylor Fraze of Dothan

Bailey Freeman of Headland

Jillian Friyia of Troy

Sophie Fuchs of Troy

Harrison Gamber of Dothan

Mary Hannah Garcia of Ozark

Cassidy Garrard of Headland

Jaycee Gebhard of Troy

Hannah Gibson of Fountain, FL

Teniyah Ginyard of Brundidge

Hannah Glass of Ashford

Ava Godwin of Donalsonville, GA

Anna Gordon of Ozark

Emma Grace Gurman of Midland City

Alejandra Gutierrez Fuente of Troy

Kaelynn Gwynne of Dothan

Mallory Hagler of Hartford

Thomas Hartselle of Troy

Thomas Hartzog of Clio

Mattingly Havas of Dothan

Hannah Helms of Troy

Ashby Hendrickson of Dothan

Kenlee Hinson of Dothan

Anna Holland of Dothan

Danielle Holley of Enterprise

Jessica Hollis of Slocomb

Sydney Hotard of Troy

Ryan Howard of Enterprise

Conner Howell of Enterprise

Richard Howell of Enterprise

Bailey Jackson of Enterprise

Skyler Jackson of Dothan

Agnes Jakobsson of Troy

Ailin Jiang of Troy

Kayla Johnson of Dothan

Haylee Johnston of Eufaula

Kylie Jones of Daleville

Abigail Knight of Ashford

Tony Labib of Enterprise

Madison Lascano of Enterprise

Ashton Lee of Troy

Robert Lee of Dothan

Ava Leverette of Midland City

Mone' Lewis of Daleville

Keyang Li of Troy

Jacob Locke of Marianna, FL

Lauren Locke of Marianna, FL

Ida Loevgren of Troy

Makenna Long of Skipperville

Anna Lowe of Luverne

Chau Bao Luu of Troy

Althea Marsh of Troy

Madison Martin of Ozark

Stephanie Martinez of Eufaula

Lori Mayo of Enterprise

Lily McDaniel of Florala

Keely McGriff of Dothan

Chloe Meadows of Brundidge

Gabrielle Melvin of Marianna, FL

Eleanor Meredeth of Dothan

Andrew Meyer of Troy

Julia Miller of Dothan

Taylor Mount of Florala

Skyler Nalley of Elba

Jamila Nansikombi-Gunter of Troy

Anna Nguyen of Dothan

Mark Nichols of Brantley

Caitlyn Nolin of New Brockton

Michael O'Neill of New Brockton

Reed Oldham of Dothan

Hyeungweon Park of Troy

Hannah Payne of Skipperville

Lilly Payne of Enterprise

Michelle Perez of Louisville

Katelyn Phillips of Ozark

Kiara Posey of Troy

Allyn Price of Slocomb

Alivia Radovich of Samson

Allyson Register of Slocomb

Erin Renojo of Dothan

Addison Reynolds of Dothan

Madison Rhodes of Troy

Tori Robinson of Troy

Nilda Robledo of Troy

Elizabeth Rodebaugh of Midland City

Morgan Rogers of Ariton

Allison Rucker of Abbeville

Kelsey Rumler of Ashford

Nathaniel Sallans of Slocomb

Bethany Scarbrough of Troy

Mayra Schliemann of Troy

Rebecca Senn of Kinston

Parker Sessions of Enterprise

Tanner Simmons of Luverne

Kaylee Simpson of Enterprise

Kazani Snell of Dothan

Courtney Solie of Enterprise

Abigail Steinmetz of Dothan

Aubrey Stewart of Midland City

Sara Stewart of Ashford

Nealand Stone of Florala

Jaylee Stough of Geneva

MaChelle Streeter of Ozark

James Strickland of Dothan

Jonathan Strickland of Dothan

Shanmin Sun of Troy

Anthony Symile of Troy

Jayleana Teele of New Brockton

Kelsey Thomas of Enterprise

Anice Thompson of Jack

Hunter Thompson of Dothan

Anna Grace Tidwell of Dothan

Logan Tran of Dothan

Chancelor Turner of Luverne

Samantha Turnham of Dothan

Precious Vaznaian of Troy

Emily Ward of Florala

Caroline Watford of Dothan

Madilyn Webb of Enterprise

Samuel Weed of Brantley

Brendan White of Columbia

Lara White of Troy

Jessica Wilcox of Brundidge

Abigail Wilson of Elba

Madison Wilson of Chipley, FL

Kenneth Womble of Webb

Karley Wortz of Eufaula

Cailey Wright of Samson

Ivey Wright of Headland

Brittany Wyatt of Enterprise

Taiga Yamane of Troy

Nicole Williams of Newton

Ja'Lycia Ware of Ozark

Virginia Gunn of Troy

Ashlyn Jackson of Troy

Ajah Anderson of Dothan

Maddie Ashendorf of Dothan

Logan Fulford of Coffee Springs

Jarrett Lumpkin of Newville

Erin Shelley of Troy

Olivia Barron of Troy

Lora Dansby of Brundidge

Ingrid Lieb of Troy

Gavin Paul of Goshen

Mario Robledo of Troy

Tessa Suell of Troy

Tien Bui of Troy

Rebecca Bryant of Dothan

Julia Hixson of Dothan

Gabrielle Kaufman of Dothan

Amanda Pensinger of Dothan

Chasilyn Sawyers of Dothan

Nicole Prater of Enterprise

Sara Gunn of Troy

Jheran Turner of Troy

Margaret Jones of Troy

Hannah White of Troy

Jinbo Liu of Troy

Kyle Arthur of Dothan

Brianna Danford of Cottonwood

Madeleine Overby of Dothan

Ann-Elizabeth Murphy of Newville

Brittney March of Clayton

Liberty Wooten of Dothan

Kaylee Dozier of Dothan

Estefania Moforte Arcaya of Dothan

Joshua Vaughn of Dothan

Kayla Roposh of Dothan

Christopher Bond of Dothan

Jimmy Huynh of Dothan

Charles Dunn of Cowarts

Christine Jackson of Cowarts

Eraisys Herrera Diaz of Daleville

Kevin Coleman of Enterprise

Holly Nordberg of Enterprise

Rebekah Phillips of Jack

Lindsay Morris of Newton

Spencer Baxley of Slocomb

Mark Blaylock of Alford, FL

Dylan Mauldin of Eufaula

Kimberly Johnson of Eufaula

Harlee Bennett of Glenwood

Valeria Burkett of Luverne

Miriam Capps of Troy

Kellsea Fayson of Troy

Kayla Fortson of Dothan

Katie Reese of Dothan

Hayley Watts of Dothan

Elizabeth Chandler of Dothan

Wesleigh Whitfield of Dothan

Dayana Kincey of Dothan

Kristen Sale of Dothan

Morgan Register of Dothan

Justin Devoss of Dothan

Lauren Harrelson of Dothan

Brittany Roberson of Abbeville

Lillian Coker of Ariton

Donald Godwin of Daleville

Gracie Coppage of Elba

Diane Coslett of Enterprise

Ayanna Bighem of Enterprise

Patrick Casey of Enterprise

Michael Heitzman of Enterprise

Hannah Heitzman of Enterprise

Elizabeth Flieg of Enterprise

Grant Pellot of Geneva

Cadelan Bickley of Headland

Elizabeth Taylor of Headland

Katelyn Long of Midland City

Anmol Christian of Midland City

Brittany Ferrell of Midland City

Amber Jones of New Brockton

Wyatt Wymann of Newton

Jasmine Wisdom of Newton

Peyton Moore of Ozark

Abbykate Chancey of Ozark

Austin Smith of Ozark

Haley Crosby of Slocomb

Justin Givens of Webb

Alexandra Long of Webb

Elizabeth Long of Webb

Mason Pridgen of Opp

Karley Wilson of Opp

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma's fight against the opioid epidemic reaches new settlements worth $226 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert