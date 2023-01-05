Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Fall Semester/Term 2

TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Elizabeth Dunn of Troy
Kristine Head of Troy
Gabrielle Leveque of Troy
Jesall Patel of Troy
Brady Singleton of Troy
Kaci Wilkes of Goshen
Alexandria Ramos of Enterprise
Mikala Adams of Enterprise
Allyson Alexander of Dothan
Evie Nicole Anderson of Troy
Parker Anderson of Dothan
Kaylia Anthony of Dothan
Addison Aplin of Ashford
Callie Armstrong of Luverne
Leah Ash of Troy
Gillian Bailey of Dothan
Edouard Baranne of Troy
Sarah Barron of Troy
Mary Bedsole of Dothan
Ariana Bell of Columbia
Elizabeth Bennett of Eufaula
Jordan Bess of Luverne
Rebecca Billings of Luverne
Jaden Boland of New Brockton
Martin Bouldo of Troy
Raegan Bragg of Jack
Dionte Brantley of Luverne
Cidney Britton of Luverne
Vincent Brooks of Troy
Faith Brown of Ariton
Hayle Brown of Dothan
Payton Brown of Opp
Shirley Brunson of Enterprise
Maggie Bryan of Enterprise
Lillen Byrd of Dothan
Katie Cardwell of Troy
Caleb Carlos of Luverne
Alex Chancellor of Enterprise
Claire Chandler of Troy
Meet Chapani of Troy
Riley Chen of Troy
Ruiwen Chen of Troy
Whitney Childs of Jack
Kearston Clancy of Enterprise
Amber Clouse of Dothan
Gabrielle Coates of Dothan
Carlee Colbert of Dothan
Hannah Coleman of Ozark
Mary Collins of Dothan
Thomas Compton of Brantley
Scott Corbin of Brundidge
Victoria Cote of Enterprise
Kennedy Cox of Troy
Makala Cox of Enterprise
Samantha Cox of Enterprise
Macy Crigler of Troy
Maegan Davis of Dothan
Katelyn Deal of Banks
Miranda Deleon of Enterprise
Emily Dellavecchia of Enterprise
Haleigh Dewberry of Brundidge
Taylor Dillard of Dothan
Adrianna Evarts of Newton
Kylee Farnsworth of Brundidge
Makenna Faulk of Troy
Logan Ferrebee of Eufaula
Taylor Fraze of Dothan
Bailey Freeman of Headland
Jillian Friyia of Troy
Sophie Fuchs of Troy
Harrison Gamber of Dothan
Mary Hannah Garcia of Ozark
Cassidy Garrard of Headland
Jaycee Gebhard of Troy
Hannah Gibson of Fountain, FL
Teniyah Ginyard of Brundidge
Hannah Glass of Ashford
Ava Godwin of Donalsonville, GA
Anna Gordon of Ozark
Emma Grace Gurman of Midland City
Alejandra Gutierrez Fuente of Troy
Kaelynn Gwynne of Dothan
Mallory Hagler of Hartford
Thomas Hartselle of Troy
Thomas Hartzog of Clio
Mattingly Havas of Dothan
Hannah Helms of Troy
Ashby Hendrickson of Dothan
Kenlee Hinson of Dothan
Anna Holland of Dothan
Danielle Holley of Enterprise
Jessica Hollis of Slocomb
Sydney Hotard of Troy
Ryan Howard of Enterprise
Conner Howell of Enterprise
Richard Howell of Enterprise
Bailey Jackson of Enterprise
Skyler Jackson of Dothan
Agnes Jakobsson of Troy
Ailin Jiang of Troy
Kayla Johnson of Dothan
Haylee Johnston of Eufaula
Kylie Jones of Daleville
Abigail Knight of Ashford
Tony Labib of Enterprise
Madison Lascano of Enterprise
Ashton Lee of Troy
Robert Lee of Dothan
Ava Leverette of Midland City
Mone' Lewis of Daleville
Keyang Li of Troy
Jacob Locke of Marianna, FL
Lauren Locke of Marianna, FL
Ida Loevgren of Troy
Makenna Long of Skipperville
Anna Lowe of Luverne
Chau Bao Luu of Troy
Althea Marsh of Troy
Madison Martin of Ozark
Stephanie Martinez of Eufaula
Lori Mayo of Enterprise
Lily McDaniel of Florala
Keely McGriff of Dothan
Chloe Meadows of Brundidge
Gabrielle Melvin of Marianna, FL
Eleanor Meredeth of Dothan
Andrew Meyer of Troy
Julia Miller of Dothan
Taylor Mount of Florala
Skyler Nalley of Elba
Jamila Nansikombi-Gunter of Troy
Anna Nguyen of Dothan
Mark Nichols of Brantley
Caitlyn Nolin of New Brockton
Michael O'Neill of New Brockton
Reed Oldham of Dothan
Hyeungweon Park of Troy
Hannah Payne of Skipperville
Lilly Payne of Enterprise
Michelle Perez of Louisville
Katelyn Phillips of Ozark
Kiara Posey of Troy
Allyn Price of Slocomb
Alivia Radovich of Samson
Allyson Register of Slocomb
Erin Renojo of Dothan
Addison Reynolds of Dothan
Madison Rhodes of Troy
Tori Robinson of Troy
Nilda Robledo of Troy
Elizabeth Rodebaugh of Midland City
Morgan Rogers of Ariton
Allison Rucker of Abbeville
Kelsey Rumler of Ashford
Nathaniel Sallans of Slocomb
Bethany Scarbrough of Troy
Mayra Schliemann of Troy
Rebecca Senn of Kinston
Parker Sessions of Enterprise
Tanner Simmons of Luverne
Kaylee Simpson of Enterprise
Kazani Snell of Dothan
Courtney Solie of Enterprise
Abigail Steinmetz of Dothan
Aubrey Stewart of Midland City
Sara Stewart of Ashford
Nealand Stone of Florala
Jaylee Stough of Geneva
MaChelle Streeter of Ozark
James Strickland of Dothan
Jonathan Strickland of Dothan
Shanmin Sun of Troy
Anthony Symile of Troy
Jayleana Teele of New Brockton
Kelsey Thomas of Enterprise
Anice Thompson of Jack
Hunter Thompson of Dothan
Anna Grace Tidwell of Dothan
Logan Tran of Dothan
Chancelor Turner of Luverne
Samantha Turnham of Dothan
Precious Vaznaian of Troy
Emily Ward of Florala
Caroline Watford of Dothan
Madilyn Webb of Enterprise
Samuel Weed of Brantley
Brendan White of Columbia
Lara White of Troy
Jessica Wilcox of Brundidge
Abigail Wilson of Elba
Madison Wilson of Chipley, FL
Kenneth Womble of Webb
Karley Wortz of Eufaula
Cailey Wright of Samson
Ivey Wright of Headland
Brittany Wyatt of Enterprise
Taiga Yamane of Troy
Nicole Williams of Newton
Ja'Lycia Ware of Ozark
Virginia Gunn of Troy
Ashlyn Jackson of Troy
Ajah Anderson of Dothan
Maddie Ashendorf of Dothan
Logan Fulford of Coffee Springs
Jarrett Lumpkin of Newville
Erin Shelley of Troy
Olivia Barron of Troy
Lora Dansby of Brundidge
Ingrid Lieb of Troy
Gavin Paul of Goshen
Mario Robledo of Troy
Tessa Suell of Troy
Tien Bui of Troy
Rebecca Bryant of Dothan
Julia Hixson of Dothan
Gabrielle Kaufman of Dothan
Amanda Pensinger of Dothan
Chasilyn Sawyers of Dothan
Nicole Prater of Enterprise
Sara Gunn of Troy
Jheran Turner of Troy
Margaret Jones of Troy
Hannah White of Troy
Jinbo Liu of Troy
Kyle Arthur of Dothan
Brianna Danford of Cottonwood
Madeleine Overby of Dothan
Ann-Elizabeth Murphy of Newville
Brittney March of Clayton
Liberty Wooten of Dothan
Kaylee Dozier of Dothan
Estefania Moforte Arcaya of Dothan
Joshua Vaughn of Dothan
Kayla Roposh of Dothan
Christopher Bond of Dothan
Jimmy Huynh of Dothan
Charles Dunn of Cowarts
Christine Jackson of Cowarts
Eraisys Herrera Diaz of Daleville
Kevin Coleman of Enterprise
Holly Nordberg of Enterprise
Rebekah Phillips of Jack
Lindsay Morris of Newton
Spencer Baxley of Slocomb
Mark Blaylock of Alford, FL
Dylan Mauldin of Eufaula
Kimberly Johnson of Eufaula
Harlee Bennett of Glenwood
Valeria Burkett of Luverne
Miriam Capps of Troy
Kellsea Fayson of Troy
Kayla Fortson of Dothan
Katie Reese of Dothan
Hayley Watts of Dothan
Elizabeth Chandler of Dothan
Wesleigh Whitfield of Dothan
Dayana Kincey of Dothan
Kristen Sale of Dothan
Morgan Register of Dothan
Justin Devoss of Dothan
Lauren Harrelson of Dothan
Brittany Roberson of Abbeville
Lillian Coker of Ariton
Donald Godwin of Daleville
Gracie Coppage of Elba
Diane Coslett of Enterprise
Ayanna Bighem of Enterprise
Patrick Casey of Enterprise
Michael Heitzman of Enterprise
Hannah Heitzman of Enterprise
Elizabeth Flieg of Enterprise
Grant Pellot of Geneva
Cadelan Bickley of Headland
Elizabeth Taylor of Headland
Katelyn Long of Midland City
Anmol Christian of Midland City
Brittany Ferrell of Midland City
Amber Jones of New Brockton
Wyatt Wymann of Newton
Jasmine Wisdom of Newton
Peyton Moore of Ozark
Abbykate Chancey of Ozark
Austin Smith of Ozark
Haley Crosby of Slocomb
Justin Givens of Webb
Alexandra Long of Webb
Elizabeth Long of Webb
Mason Pridgen of Opp
Karley Wilson of Opp