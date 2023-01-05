Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Fall Semester/Term 2

TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.