Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Term 1

TROY – Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 1 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the Chancellor's List include:
Shelby Bagwell of Jakin, GA
Lindsey Bryars of Enterprise, AL
Emily Butler of Dothan, AL
Haley Crosby of Slocomb, AL
Arrica Donalson of Dothan, AL
Logan Fulford of Coffee Springs, AL
Garrett Gentry of Dothan, AL
Susanne Haase of Dothan, AL
Cassandra Lewis of Dothan, AL
Sheryl Maddox of Louisville, AL
Tammy Moyd of Ozark, AL
Keisha Smith of Daleville, AL
Alysia Suggs of Dothan, AL
Joy Weaver of Ozark, AL
Jennifer Bedsole of Slocomb, AL
Jessica Lambert of Elba, AL
Debra Mcglon of Ozark, AL
Sherita McLeod of Ozark, AL
Callie Berry of Enterprise, AL
Emily Bowman of Dothan, AL
Carley Cook of Ashford, AL
Gabriele Folmar of Opp, AL
Adrianna Forehand of Cowarts, AL
Siconia McCants of Troy, AL
Shaquera McCray of Troy, AL
Evan Pruett of Enterprise, AL
Wenkai Tan of Troy, AL
Haoshen Wang of Troy, AL
Hao Zhang of Troy, AL
Hannah Chancey of Dothan, AL
Franklin Trott of Dothan, AL
Madison Bean of Midland City, AL
Darin Marsh of Dothan, AL
Shelby Padgett of Enterprise, AL
Alexander Hill of Ozark, AL