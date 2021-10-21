Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Term 1

TROY – Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 1 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.