Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Term 3

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with students outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the list include:
Lindsey Bryars of Enterprise
Haley Crosby of Slocomb
Charles Dunn of Cowarts
Kayla Fortson of Dothan
Justin Givens of Webb
Susanne Haase of Dothan
Cassandra Lewis of Dothan
Christopher Reeves of Taylor
Hayes Shepard of Dothan
Edward Simmons of Dothan
Kasey Woodham of Headland
Debra Mcglon of Ozark
Sherita McLeod of Ozark
Erica Murray of Samson
Tiffany Roland of Troy
Callie Berry of Enterprise
Rebekka Hataway of Newton
Tamara Marvin of Brantley
Briana Quintana of Dothan
Samantha Brooks of Opp
Kayla Roposh of Dothan
Savannah Dean of Slocomb
Mason Guilford of Dothan
Shauna Woodard of Ozark
Madison Bean of Midland City
Ryan Miller of Opp
Logan Fulford of Coffee Springs
Catherine Davis of Cottonwood
Courtney Trawick of Troy