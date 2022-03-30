 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Term 3

Troy University logo

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the list include:

Lindsey Bryars of Enterprise

Haley Crosby of Slocomb

Charles Dunn of Cowarts

Kayla Fortson of Dothan

Justin Givens of Webb

Susanne Haase of Dothan

Cassandra Lewis of Dothan

Christopher Reeves of Taylor

Hayes Shepard of Dothan

Edward Simmons of Dothan

Kasey Woodham of Headland

Debra Mcglon of Ozark

Sherita McLeod of Ozark

Erica Murray of Samson

Tiffany Roland of Troy

Callie Berry of Enterprise

Rebekka Hataway of Newton

Tamara Marvin of Brantley

Briana Quintana of Dothan

Samantha Brooks of Opp

Kayla Roposh of Dothan

Savannah Dean of Slocomb

Mason Guilford of Dothan

Shauna Woodard of Ozark

Madison Bean of Midland City

Ryan Miller of Opp

Logan Fulford of Coffee Springs

Catherine Davis of Cottonwood

Courtney Trawick of Troy

