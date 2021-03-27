Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Term 3

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 3 of the 2020-2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 3 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the Chancellor's List include:
Gloryalice Jurado-Carter of Graceville, FL
Buddy Johnson of Banks, AL
Kailly Jernigan of Troy, AL
Jing Chang of Troy, AL
Dat Nguyen of Troy, AL
Jorge Poyatos Garcia of Troy, AL
Brianna Taylor of Troy, AL
Zihan Gu of Troy, AL
Qianxi Hua of Troy, AL
Yiwen Hua of Troy, AL
Chengkang Lou of Troy, AL
Peihan Ren of Troy, AL
Kilee Mathis of Taylor, AL
Tanesha Reeves of Dothan, AL
Katesha Grant of Dothan, AL
Darin Marsh of Dothan, AL
Christopher Bond of Dothan, AL
Logan Fulford of Coffee Springs, AL
Shelbie Morris of Columbia, AL
Sandra Sellers of Enterprise, AL
Russell Kosloske of Enterprise, AL
Melissa Mayhall of Enterprise, AL
Nathaniel Rodriguez of Enterprise, AL
Rachel Mullis of Enterprise, AL
Kati Owens of Gordon, AL
Bridget Hewitt of Headland, AL
Kendall Miller of Midland City, AL
Matthew Spivey of Ozark, AL
Shannon Sanders of Skipperville, AL
Karissa Crawford of Slocomb, AL
Blaise Vanhoose of Slocomb, AL
Cyrus Mitchell of Kinston, AL
Stacy Croft-Holden of Marianna, FL
Kianna Bouyer of Eufaula, AL
Dylan Mauldin of Eufaula, AL
Neel Patel of Troy, AL
Mario Robledo of Troy, AL
Jessica Green of Troy, AL
Mario Sarmiento of Troy, AL
Sharon Ledford of Troy, AL
Mason Guilford of Dothan, AL
Colby Easterling of Dothan, AL
Zakia Walton of Dothan, AL
Nicholas Klosky of Dothan, AL
Christopher Miller of Dothan, AL
Sara Harper of Dothan, AL
Cassandra Lewis of Dothan, AL
Hannah Dasinger of Dothan, AL
Craig Thomas of Dothan, AL
Stephanie Bradshaw of Enterprise, AL
Emily Holder of Headland, AL
Amber Dye of Headland, AL
Shannon Wallace of Headland, AL
Jordan Turner of Jack, AL
Emily Neumann of Newville, AL
Danielle Libertini of Fort Rucker, AL
Katie Smith of Shorterville, AL
Halei McEntee of Slocomb, AL
Susan Morgan of Slocomb, AL