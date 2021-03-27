Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Term 3

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 3 of the 2020-2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 3 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.