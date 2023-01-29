 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University announces Fall/Term 2 graduates

2023ready-dot-ourtown-troygraduationfall2022

Graduates move their tassels during the Fall 2022 Commencement.

 TROY UNIVERSITY

TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. The Fall Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 2 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Students with local connections who graduated include:

William Anderson of Dothan

Maya Anderson of Montgomery

Lashondra Bradley of Midland City

Lindsey Bryars of Enterprise

Jennifer Burgess of Enterprise

Lauren Byrd of Marianna, Florida

Austin Carlson of Troy

Lauren Carmichael of Dothan

Sierra Champion of Trussville

Richard Chastain of Fort Pierce, Florida

Gayln Cody of Eufaula

Martha Curry of Headland

Alexandria Curtis of Jack

Kurt Dauenhauer of Dothan

Laken Davis of Troy

Alexis Davis of Dothan

Savannah Dean of Slocomb

Alessandra Donaldson of Enterprise

Arrica Donalson of Dothan

Aisha Dozier of Dothan

Charles Dunn of Cowarts

Kevin Dunne of Dothan

Rebecca Earley of Huntsville

Alissa Evans of Headland

Alisha Gallant of Dothan

Garrett Gentry of Dothan

Faith Godwin of Banks

Kristina Goins of Heflin

Dale Grubbs of Dothan

Courtney Hall of Ozark

Brandon Hall of Geneva

Shana Hammock of Port Saint Joe, Florida

Leslie Harrell of Ramer

Soporia Harris of Eufaula

Chelsea Hatcher of Wicksburg

Amy Hile of Howell, Michigan

Emma Ingram of Columbia

Cintrella Jackson of Donalsonville, Georgia

Kailly Jernigan of Jack

Parley Johnson III of Paxton, Florida

Kelsey Jone of Denver, Colorado

Beverly Jones Jackson of Daleville

Janghoon Joo of Luverne

Jeremy Kelley of Samson

Camryn Key of New Orleans, Louisiana

Robert Landon of Panama City, Florida

Jessica Lawson of Dothan

Arnika Lewis of Troy

Meredith Martin of Skipperville

Caris May of Headland

Lakenya May of Troy

Brianna McClain of Troy

Debra Mcglon of Ozark

Jennifer Morgan of Enterprise

Crystal Morris of Dothan

Paul Motzenbecker of Dothan

Kristin Myers of Dothan

Jasmine Odom of Geneva

Reed Patterson of Slocomb

Karen Peters of Troy

Dylan Pugh of Eufaula

Tanesha Reeves of Cottonwood

Jason Rowley of Enterprise

Hayes Shepard of Dothan

Chandra Simmons of Eufaula

Jessica Snell of Dothan

Ashlee Terry of North Pole, Alaska

Makisha Thorn of Enterprise

Abree Trotter of Dothan

Jessica Turner of Eufaula

Katherine Weeks of Opp

Brandon Weeks of Dothan

Morgan Windham of Elba

Katlyn Wood of Dothan

Dalice Adkison of Dothan

Ananda Anderson of Troy

Tiffany Anderson of Rehobeth

Callie Armstrong of Luverne

Aubenee Arseneaux of New Orleans, Louisiana

Joseph Baril of Enterprise

Ke'aundra Barnes of Ozark

Cody Barr of Troy

Spencer Baxley of Slocomb

Josiah Berry of Daleville

Lisa Blankestein of Eindhoven, Noord-Brabant

Rahman Bolaji of Enterprise

Emily Bowman of Dothan

Eva Bradley of Enterprise

Bailey Brannan of Eufaula

Caitlyn Brown of Clayton

Ally Bryan of Enterprise

Paige Campbell of Georgiana

Katie Cardwell of Talladega

Anna Carr of Monroe, Louisiana

Whitney Childs of Jack

Camryn Chrysson of Troy

Georgia Clark of Dothan

Selena Cobb-Jaramillo of Marianna, Florida

Latonya Coleman of Troy

Cameron Cotton of Slocomb

Macy Crawford of Eufaula

Molly Cumbie of Dothan

George Curry of Vestavia Hills

Deshandra Danzey of Dothan

Matthew Doyle of Daphne

Amelia Drake of Dothan

Parker Drennen of Enterprise

Fnu Duolinna of Baotou, Inner Mongolia

Lydia Dutton of Dothan

Lainey Eiland of Brantley

Logan Ferrebee of Eufaula

Jaelin Fleming of Dothan

Bhret Flowers of Elba

Gabriele Folmar of Opp

Shelby Forshee of Eufaula

Christopher Foss of Ozark

Cong Fu of JiangSu Province, China

Tiavanni Fuller of Huntsville

Kaylee Fundum of Dothan

Madaline Futch of Dothan

Sawyer Gage of Chipley, Florida

Jasmine Gay of Dothan

Amber Gilmore of Dothan

Lacy Graham of Troy

Dylan Gulledge of Dothan

Jenna Haburey of Ariton

Madelynn Hall of Troy

Bailyn Hamilton of Headland

TaMyya Hilliard of Hartford

Trang Hoang of Dong Nai, Vietnam

Siqi Huang of Fujian Province, China

Kerry Hussey of Elba

Jimmy Huynh of Dothan

Skyler Jackson of Dothan

Ailin Jiang of Chongqing, China

Mary Johnson of Josie

Kyishaudra Jones of Elba

Margaret Jones of Dothan

Taylor Jones of Enterprise

Jennifer Jordan of Troy

Thomas Kimbro of Brantley

Tony Labib of Enterprise

Shagarian Lane of Montgomery

Kaylyn Lary of Northport

Yuan Li of Troy

Xinyang Li of Sichuan, China

Jinbo Liu of Jiangsu, China

Sarah-Grace Lockard of Ariton

Noah Lowery of Troy

Bennett Luker of Satsuma

Madeline Marberry of Valley

Allison Marcus of Headland

Kennady Marshall of Dothan

Anna May of Troy

Emily McCoy of Newville

William McKenna of Charlotte, North Carolina

Justin McPherson of Newton

Gabrielle Melvin of Marianna, Florida

Zayvius Miller of Birmingham

Alexa Mills of Dothan

Madison Mitchell of Eufaula

Alice Molsbee of Grand Ridge, Florida

Kaitlyn Munger of Cropwell

Dawson Newman of Opp

Nam Nguyen of Hanoi, Vietnam

Clayti Norris of Florala

Thomas Orlando of Enterprise

Sage Outlaw of Troy

Madeleine Overby of Dothan

Savannah Parker of Jack

Hannah Pate of Moody

Heartlee Pittman of Troy

Clayton Poague of Donalsonville, Georgia

Hannah Popwell of Headland

Sarah Prescott of Jack

Zeba Qureshi of Dothan

Baylee Redick of Dothan

Sherret Register of Dothan

Annsley Renfroe of Elba

Randon Rigby of Troy

Tori Robinson of Smithfield, Rhode Island

Morgan Rogers of Skipperville

Kealani Roney of Dothan

Nolan Rowell of Fairhope

Savannah Sapp of Dothan

Haleigh Shiver of Dothan

Amanda Smith of Eclectic

Kayla Standifer of Enterprise

Tagilima Strokin of Enterprise

Bingqian Sun of Troy

Emily Tanton of Slocomb

Benjamin Tew of Headland

Kelsey Thomas of Enterprise

Tchanavia Toney of Troy

Anh Tuan Tran of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Sulun Wang of Nanjing, Jiangsu

Isaiah Williams of Geneva

Kendra Williams of Troy

Sojourner Williams of Midland City

Nicole Williams of Dothan

Madelaine Wilson of Tallassee

Wyatt Wymann of Newton

Erick Zaragoza of Luverne

