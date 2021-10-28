 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy University announces Provost’s List for Term 1
0 Comments

Troy University announces Provost’s List for Term 1

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Troy University logo

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the Provost’s List:

Savana Cunningham of Dothan, AL

Cathy Brown of Ozark, AL

Shanderica Carr of Donalsonville, GA

Misty Clark of Slocomb, AL

Martha Curry of Headland, AL

Ashlee Dillard of Ozark, AL

Karen Forehand of Cowarts, AL

Sara Harper of Dothan, AL

Christine Jackson of Cowarts, AL

Alexandra Kelly of Donalsonville, GA

Katelyn Long of Midland City, AL

Kilee Mathis of Taylor, AL

Annie Pride of Ozark, AL

Hayes Shepard of Dothan, AL

Hailie Singletary of Dothan, AL

Neana Tucker of Dothan, AL

Brian Ward of Dothan, AL

Katrina Warren of Ozark, AL

Kasey Woodham of Headland, AL

Trevor Fairbaugh of Troy, AL

Cherish Jordan of Enterprise, AL

Britton Mitchell of Troy, AL

Nylah Scott of Dothan, AL

Chelsea Sherepita of Chancellor, AL

Christina Wilson of Fort Rucker, AL

Jakelyus Bennett of Brantley, AL

Hairong Ding of Troy, AL

Hannah Floyd of Ozark, AL

Sawyer Gage of Chipley, FL

Jiaolong Kong of Troy, AL

Felmas Adhiambo Koranga of Troy, AL

Tamara Marvin of Brantley, AL

Latrell Murray of Troy, AL

Jessica Rand of Troy, AL

Kellison Shell of Troy, AL

Alaya Weeks of Goshen, AL

Kianna Bouyer of Eufaula, AL

Yolanda Dawkins of Eufaula, AL

Caleb Alfano of Dothan, AL

Matthew Brackin of Dothan, AL

Meredith Martin of Ozark, AL

Jaylyn Parker of Opp, AL

Jason Rowley of Enterprise, AL

Theodore Mildrex Ruiz of Dothan, AL

Shauna Woodard of Ozark, AL

Allison Martin of Youngstown, FL

ShaQuria Wood of Glenwood, AL

Adam Smedley of Enterprise, AL

Whitney Dawkins of Eufaula, AL

Brittany Hayes of Troy, AL

Catherine Davis of Cottonwood, AL

Lakenya May of Troy, AL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran to resume nuclear talks in November

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impregnated as teen and pressured to marry Alabama pastor, woman feels violated: ‘He should be on a sex offender list’
Local News

Impregnated as teen and pressured to marry Alabama pastor, woman feels violated: ‘He should be on a sex offender list’

  • Updated

The woman who as a teenager became pregnant with her Alabama youth pastor’s child and claimed she was forced to marry him under pressure from her family said she was violated again when prosecutors and the pastor reached a plea deal Friday in her rape case that includes no jail time. Ash Pereira, 30, said she was 14 when Jason Greathouse, then a 24-year-old pastor at Heritage United Methodist ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert