Troy University announces Provost’s List for Term 1

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the Provost’s List:
Savana Cunningham of Dothan, AL
Cathy Brown of Ozark, AL
Shanderica Carr of Donalsonville, GA
Misty Clark of Slocomb, AL
Martha Curry of Headland, AL
Ashlee Dillard of Ozark, AL
Karen Forehand of Cowarts, AL
Sara Harper of Dothan, AL
Christine Jackson of Cowarts, AL
Alexandra Kelly of Donalsonville, GA
Katelyn Long of Midland City, AL
Kilee Mathis of Taylor, AL
Annie Pride of Ozark, AL
Hayes Shepard of Dothan, AL
Hailie Singletary of Dothan, AL
Neana Tucker of Dothan, AL
Brian Ward of Dothan, AL
Katrina Warren of Ozark, AL
Kasey Woodham of Headland, AL
Trevor Fairbaugh of Troy, AL
Cherish Jordan of Enterprise, AL
Britton Mitchell of Troy, AL
Nylah Scott of Dothan, AL
Chelsea Sherepita of Chancellor, AL
Christina Wilson of Fort Rucker, AL
Jakelyus Bennett of Brantley, AL
Hairong Ding of Troy, AL
Hannah Floyd of Ozark, AL
Sawyer Gage of Chipley, FL
Jiaolong Kong of Troy, AL
Felmas Adhiambo Koranga of Troy, AL
Tamara Marvin of Brantley, AL
Latrell Murray of Troy, AL
Jessica Rand of Troy, AL
Kellison Shell of Troy, AL
Alaya Weeks of Goshen, AL
Kianna Bouyer of Eufaula, AL
Yolanda Dawkins of Eufaula, AL
Caleb Alfano of Dothan, AL
Matthew Brackin of Dothan, AL
Meredith Martin of Ozark, AL
Jaylyn Parker of Opp, AL
Jason Rowley of Enterprise, AL
Theodore Mildrex Ruiz of Dothan, AL
Shauna Woodard of Ozark, AL
Allison Martin of Youngstown, FL
ShaQuria Wood of Glenwood, AL
Adam Smedley of Enterprise, AL
Whitney Dawkins of Eufaula, AL
Brittany Hayes of Troy, AL
Catherine Davis of Cottonwood, AL
Lakenya May of Troy, AL