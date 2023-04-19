TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 3 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Tynisha Kerby of Eufaula, AL
Christian Hood of Troy, AL
Li Yu of Troy, AL
James Echols of Taylor, AL
Matthew Hollerman of Dothan, AL
A'nya Godwin of Dothan, AL
Ola Jackson of Dothan, AL
Briana White of Dothan, AL
Macy Bonnette of Columbia, AL
Carrie Bishop of Enterprise, AL
Tina Clay of Enterprise, AL
Lyssa Fore of Newton, AL
Tyler Moody of Newton, AL
Jordayne Wilkins of Fort Rucker, AL
Desmond Brown of Chipley, FL
Cody Dowling of Banks, AL
Kaylee Hawthorne of Eufaula, AL
Kyndall Boynton of Troy, AL
Micha Stewart of Troy, AL
Shayla Bates of Dothan, AL
Heather McCracken of Dothan, AL
Nicholas Petersen of Dothan, AL
Michael Morris of Dothan, AL
Stephanie Epding of Dothan, AL
Tiana Crudup-Harewood of Dothan, AL
Jessica Lambert of Elba, AL
Marion Currie of Enterprise, AL
Stephanie Martell of Enterprise, AL
Ramzi Hazim of Enterprise, AL
Lynette Castillo of Enterprise, AL
Kyla Clifton of Headland, AL
Tammy Allen of Headland, AL
Alaina Bush of Newton, AL
Elizabeth Peterson of Ozark, AL
Christian Long of Ozark, AL
Michael Dalke of Fort Rucker, AL
Lanie Campbell of Slocomb, AL
Ryan Miller of Opp, AL