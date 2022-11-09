Troy University announces Provost's List for Term 1

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.
Term 1 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Sarah Hagler of Troy
Savannah Barfield of Ashford
Tiana Crudup-Harewood of Dothan
James Echols of Taylor
Jordyn Eddy of Dothan
Kaitlyn Gardner of Dothan
Garrett Gentry of Dothan
Madison Gilbert of Enterprise
Cale McKemy of Eufaula
Miranda Sapp of Marianna
Victoria Smith of Ozark
Bailey Wiley of Newton
Jordayne Wilkins of Fort Rucker
Mallory Clifton of Goshen
Marion Currie of Enterprise
Kellie Hudgens of Troy
Sheldon Hughes of Enterprise
Cherish Jordan of Enterprise
Robert Landon of Chipley
George Curry of Troy
Lukas Ducker of Troy
Fnu Duolinna of Troy
Travis Ellis of Enterprise
John Fowler of Troy
Ramzi Hazim of Enterprise
Amber Markley of Coffee Springs
Tagilima Strokin of Enterprise
Amadeua Thompson of Enterprise
Tchanavia Toney of Troy
Ziwen Xia of Troy
Yihan Yang of Troy
Fachun Zhang of Troy
Shayla Bates of Dothan
Megan Hammond of Newton
Georgia Cloud of Sneads
Kasey Dalrymple of Enterprise
Kelly Ray of Enterprise
Christopher Gibson of Dothan
Janghoon Joo of Luverne
Janyriah Lampley of Banks
Alexis Coachman of Cottonwood
Faith Godwin of Banks
Ahmad Collins of Troy