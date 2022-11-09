 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troy University announces Provost's List for Term 1

  • Updated
  • 0
Troy University logo

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.

Term 1 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Sarah Hagler of Troy

Savannah Barfield of Ashford

Tiana Crudup-Harewood of Dothan

James Echols of Taylor

Jordyn Eddy of Dothan

Kaitlyn Gardner of Dothan

People are also reading…

Garrett Gentry of Dothan

Madison Gilbert of Enterprise

Cale McKemy of Eufaula

Miranda Sapp of Marianna

Victoria Smith of Ozark

Bailey Wiley of Newton

Jordayne Wilkins of Fort Rucker

Mallory Clifton of Goshen

Marion Currie of Enterprise

Kellie Hudgens of Troy

Sheldon Hughes of Enterprise

Cherish Jordan of Enterprise

Robert Landon of Chipley

George Curry of Troy

Lukas Ducker of Troy

Fnu Duolinna of Troy

Travis Ellis of Enterprise

John Fowler of Troy

Ramzi Hazim of Enterprise

Amber Markley of Coffee Springs

Tagilima Strokin of Enterprise

Amadeua Thompson of Enterprise

Tchanavia Toney of Troy

Ziwen Xia of Troy

Yihan Yang of Troy

Fachun Zhang of Troy

Shayla Bates of Dothan

Megan Hammond of Newton

Georgia Cloud of Sneads

Kasey Dalrymple of Enterprise

Kelly Ray of Enterprise

Christopher Gibson of Dothan

Janghoon Joo of Luverne

Janyriah Lampley of Banks

Alexis Coachman of Cottonwood

Faith Godwin of Banks

Ahmad Collins of Troy

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing at a Halloween party reportedly prompted by a Ku Klux Klan costume. WDHN is reporting that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School, has been charged with first-degree assault. More arrests could follow, authorities said. Attempts to contact Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms were not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Close race for congress as count continues for midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert