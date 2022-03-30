 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University announces Provost's List for Term 3

Troy University logo

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Local students on the list include:

Mason Glover of Newton

Madison Lolley of Kinston

Sumer Bush of Dothan

Emily Butler of Webb

Arrica Donalson of Dothan

Adalina Furman of Headland

Christine Jackson of Cowarts

Franchesca Johnson of Dothan

Alexandra Kelly of Donalsonville

David Lane of Dothan

Annie Pride of Ozark

Samuel Stinson of Headland

Brian Ward of Dothan

Caitlin Britton of Fort Rucker

Britton Mitchell of Troy

Nathanael Williams of Pinckard

Emily Bowman of Dothan

Barbara Crum of Ashford

De'shiaun Jordan of Troy

Angel Ledbetter of Clayton

Mary-Kaye Mills of Luverne

Shawn Talley of Dothan

Nathan Watson of Troy

Kaitlin Herman of Headland

Emma Kinsey of Dothan

Kaylie Powell of Ozark

Madison Preston of Dothan

Amanda Robbins of Kinston

Jason Rowley of Enterprise

Theodore Mildrex Ruiz of Dothan

Carl Underwood of Midland City

Courtney Adams of Enterprise

Henry Clark of Cottonwood

Keilah Smith of Dothan

Dustin Cogburn of Headland

Carlton Bean of Troy

Kayla Dubose of Goshen

Donald Godwin of Daleville

Lanying Huang of Troy

Allison Martin of Youngstown

ShaQuria Wood of Glenwood

Lakenya May of Troy

