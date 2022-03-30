Troy University announces Provost's List for Term 3

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with students outside of Alabama and online.