Troy University announces Provost's List for Term 3

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with students outside of Alabama and online.
Local students on the list include:
Mason Glover of Newton
Madison Lolley of Kinston
Sumer Bush of Dothan
Emily Butler of Webb
Arrica Donalson of Dothan
Adalina Furman of Headland
Christine Jackson of Cowarts
Franchesca Johnson of Dothan
Alexandra Kelly of Donalsonville
David Lane of Dothan
Annie Pride of Ozark
Samuel Stinson of Headland
Brian Ward of Dothan
Caitlin Britton of Fort Rucker
Britton Mitchell of Troy
Nathanael Williams of Pinckard
Emily Bowman of Dothan
Barbara Crum of Ashford
De'shiaun Jordan of Troy
Angel Ledbetter of Clayton
Mary-Kaye Mills of Luverne
Shawn Talley of Dothan
Nathan Watson of Troy
Kaitlin Herman of Headland
Emma Kinsey of Dothan
Kaylie Powell of Ozark
Madison Preston of Dothan
Amanda Robbins of Kinston
Jason Rowley of Enterprise
Theodore Mildrex Ruiz of Dothan
Carl Underwood of Midland City
Courtney Adams of Enterprise
Henry Clark of Cottonwood
Keilah Smith of Dothan
Dustin Cogburn of Headland
Carlton Bean of Troy
Kayla Dubose of Goshen
Donald Godwin of Daleville
Lanying Huang of Troy
Allison Martin of Youngstown
ShaQuria Wood of Glenwood
Lakenya May of Troy