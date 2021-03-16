Troy University announces return to normal operations

TROY – In a letter to students, faculty and staff, Troy University Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Lance Tatum announced that the university plans to return to normal operations at the start of the 2021 fall semester.

Tatum said that falling COVID-19 case numbers and the steady rollout of vaccines gives hope to see the return of normal operations on campuses soon. However, Tatum said current COVID-19 procedures, known as TROY Strong procedures, will remain in place until at least the end of spring semester.

“To date, our safety plan has served us well, and I believe it is vital we remain committed to these procedures while more of the community and campus population is vaccinated,” Tatum said. “We are carefully considering what safety procedures will be in effect this summer and will make an announcement about that in the coming days.”

The letter stated that the expected theme for fall semester is “Fun in ’21,” which will prepare for the return on in-class instruction, campus events, and full usage of campus facilities.