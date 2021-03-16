Troy University announces return to normal operations

TROY – In a letter to students, faculty and staff, Troy University Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Lance Tatum announced that the university plans to return to normal operations at the start of the 2021 fall semester.
Tatum said that falling COVID-19 case numbers and the steady rollout of vaccines gives hope to see the return of normal operations on campuses soon. However, Tatum said current COVID-19 procedures, known as TROY Strong procedures, will remain in place until at least the end of spring semester.
“To date, our safety plan has served us well, and I believe it is vital we remain committed to these procedures while more of the community and campus population is vaccinated,” Tatum said. “We are carefully considering what safety procedures will be in effect this summer and will make an announcement about that in the coming days.”
The letter stated that the expected theme for fall semester is “Fun in ’21,” which will prepare for the return on in-class instruction, campus events, and full usage of campus facilities.
“We know this goal is ambitious and dependent on many factors outside of our control. As always, our plans will follow the best guidance from state and federal officials, including the Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control,” Tatum said. “The current trends in case numbers give us hope, and our experiences last year tell us that now is the time to start planning for a return to normal operating models at all of our campuses in August.”
In the letter, data taken from The New York Times said that hospitalizations in Alabama have fallen from a seven-day average of 2,586 to 659 from Jan. 1 to March 9, and that 15% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tatum said that all plans are subject to change as the situation evolves, and the university will announce any changes through the Troy University COVID-19 Information Center.
