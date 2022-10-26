Troy University announces Term 1 graduates

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 1 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Term 1 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
Luther Bynum of Enterprise
Anna Cerney of Troy
Yifan Di of Troy
Brenda Diggs of Dothan
Brent Douglas Jr. of Dothan
Carolyn Ezzell of Chancellor
Lacey Granger of Enterprise
Maren Jones of Clayton
Jeffrey Jordan of Troy
Kimberly Kever of Marianna
Britton Mitchell of Troy
Erik Moore of Enterprise
Allison Moore of Enterprise
Ronald Rainey of Troy
Kathereen Sanders of Dothan
William Shelton, Jr. of Enterprise
Seth Tate of Troy
Kyle Cohen of Dothan
Kaderricka Adams of Dothan
Kaylee Allen of Dothan
Alexis Coachman of Cottonwood
Octavia El-Amin of Dothan
Angela Forant of Dothan
Adalina Furman of Headland
Eric Galvan of Enterprise
Lisa Gerber of Enterprise
Stephanie Gilmore of Dothan
Barbara Johnson of Enterprise
Caitlin Jones of Ozark
Dylan Merritt of Dothan
Nicholus Randolph of Headland
Tara Reed of Ozark
Shannon Sanders of Skipperville
Edward Simmons of Dothan
Thad Smith of Slocomb
Daniela Von Entress-Larmay of Dothan
Katrina Warren of Ozark
Joy Weaver of Ozark
D'Norrio Wilson of Ozark