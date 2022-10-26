 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University announces Term 1 graduates

  • Updated
Troy University

Troy University campus

 al.com/TNS

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 1 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Term 1 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

Luther Bynum of Enterprise

Anna Cerney of Troy

Yifan Di of Troy

Brenda Diggs of Dothan

Brent Douglas Jr. of Dothan

Carolyn Ezzell of Chancellor

Lacey Granger of Enterprise

Maren Jones of Clayton

Jeffrey Jordan of Troy

Kimberly Kever of Marianna

Britton Mitchell of Troy

Erik Moore of Enterprise

Allison Moore of Enterprise

Ronald Rainey of Troy

Kathereen Sanders of Dothan

William Shelton, Jr. of Enterprise

Seth Tate of Troy

Kyle Cohen of Dothan

Kaderricka Adams of Dothan

Kaylee Allen of Dothan

Alexis Coachman of Cottonwood

Octavia El-Amin of Dothan

Angela Forant of Dothan

Adalina Furman of Headland

Eric Galvan of Enterprise

Lisa Gerber of Enterprise

Stephanie Gilmore of Dothan

Barbara Johnson of Enterprise

Caitlin Jones of Ozark

Dylan Merritt of Dothan

Nicholus Randolph of Headland

Tara Reed of Ozark

Shannon Sanders of Skipperville

Edward Simmons of Dothan

Thad Smith of Slocomb

Daniela Von Entress-Larmay of Dothan

Katrina Warren of Ozark

Joy Weaver of Ozark

D'Norrio Wilson of Ozark

