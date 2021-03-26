Troy University announces Term 3 graduates

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 3 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Term 3 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduate include:
Melody Harrison of Dothan
Halee Hodge of Troy
Adam Prendergast of Troy
Robert Lindsey of Troy
Russell Devaney III of Dothan
Jasmine Hill of Dothan
Jaime Jack of Taylor
Zakia Walton of Dothan
Attallah Cotton of Dothan
Tanesha Reeves of Dothan
Michelle Beacham of Dothan
Taylor Slowinski of Dothan
Ronee Miltier of Dothan
Melody Ware of Ariton
Alexandra Grecu of Ashford
Peggy Kelly of Ashford
Robert Wilkes Jr. of Ashford
Ashton Kelley of Cowarts
Channing Starks of Enterprise
Alyssa Lefebvre of Enterprise
Kati Owens of Gordon
John Burdeshaw of Hartford
Shelby Fondren of Hartford
Carlee Williams of Headland
Jordan Strickland of Newville
Jeremy Rogers of Ozark
Adam O'Reilly of Fort Rucker
Robert Brunney Jr. of Fort Rucker
David Adams of Skipperville
Brantley Thompson of Slocomb
Caiden Harrell of Opp