Troy University announces Term 3 graduates
Troy University announces Term 3 graduates

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 3 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Term 3 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduate include:

Melody Harrison of Dothan

Halee Hodge of Troy

Adam Prendergast of Troy

Robert Lindsey of Troy

Russell Devaney III of Dothan

Jasmine Hill of Dothan

Jaime Jack of Taylor

Zakia Walton of Dothan

Attallah Cotton of Dothan

Tanesha Reeves of Dothan

Michelle Beacham of Dothan

Taylor Slowinski of Dothan

Ronee Miltier of Dothan

Melody Ware of Ariton

Alexandra Grecu of Ashford

Peggy Kelly of Ashford

Robert Wilkes Jr. of Ashford

Ashton Kelley of Cowarts

Channing Starks of Enterprise

Alyssa Lefebvre of Enterprise

Kati Owens of Gordon

John Burdeshaw of Hartford

Shelby Fondren of Hartford

Carlee Williams of Headland

Jordan Strickland of Newville

Jeremy Rogers of Ozark

Adam O'Reilly of Fort Rucker

Robert Brunney Jr. of Fort Rucker

David Adams of Skipperville

Brantley Thompson of Slocomb

Caiden Harrell of Opp

