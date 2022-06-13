Troy University announces tuition freeze for fourth year for all campuses

TROY - Troy University has announced a tuition freeze for the upcoming academic year for all campuses. This will be the fourth consecutive year the university system has kept tuition prices level.

Tuition freeze rates started in fall of 2019 and in these past three years the university has come up with a new pricing structure for students. According to university officials, the pricing model within the Clear Cost Plan eliminates a host of fees, including all lab fees, course fees, registration fees, recreation fees, and more. It also establishes single tuition rates for undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral classes, including both online and in-person classes.

“We are most fortunate that our administration saw fit for this fall to freeze the tuition rates,” said Buddy Starling, the associate vice chancellor for Enrollment Management.

“I think at a time when we are all suffering the pain of inflation, whether it be in gas prices, grocery prices, or travel prices, I think we can all appreciate some levelness as consumers.”

The tuition freeze helps not only the student, but the parents and families as well.

“Troy has been really good about letting families know what opportunities there are and they know how much college can cost,” said Kimberly Baker, whose son Benjamin is an incoming freshman. “Especially with the pandemic and everything else that is going on in the world right now, the tuition freeze is definitely helping families send their children to school.”

The announcement comes as new student orientation, also known as IMPACT, begins on the university’s Troy campus.

IMPACT is a two-day event where incoming freshman and transfer students are able to learn and experience a variety of different things to help them in their first year at Troy.

“The main objective is getting the student academically advised which gives the incoming student a schedule of fall classes,” Starling said.

“But, more importantly, they get to experience our people and our places. We feel like that’s the greatest advantage of being here at IMPACT.”

About 150 students and 200 parents are attending the first session of IMPACT, out of the 12 sessions scheduled for the summer.

“The IMPACT session so far has explained how to get help with tutoring, or with classes in general because the first year is harder for everyone,” said Macy Marler from Enterprise.

“I would choose Troy at the end of the IMPACT session because it feels homey and comfortable. Everyone is really nice here, and I feel like I could further my education better here than at any other school.”

The schedule of future IMPACT sessions can be found on the Troy University website under the calendar of events tab.