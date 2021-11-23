Troy University hosts annual Christmas events

TROY - The annual lighting of Troy University’s Christmas tree, which is hosted by the Student Government Association, will begin Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. in front of Smith Hall.

Immediately following, Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. and Mrs. Janice Hawkins will host a reception with hot chocolate and cookies.

After the tree lighting ceremony and reception, Troy University’s College of Communication and Fine Arts (CCFA) will present its annual Sounds of the Season holiday celebration at 7 p.m. in Claudia Crosby Theater.

This year’s show titled “Traditions Old and New” will feature performances by the John M. Long School of Music and Department of Theatre and Dance and contributions from the Department of Art and Design and the Department of English, plus a few surprises from friends near and far.

“The evening will be full of the sights and sounds of the holiday season, the traditional songs, dances and stories we’ve come to associate with this time of year,” said Tori Lee Averett, assistant dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

The celebration is open to the public free of charge as a special gift to the Troy community. No tickets are required.