Troy University, LBWCC sign agreement to help students succeed

TROY – Troy University and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College have inked a deal that will allow LBW students to more easily obtain a four-year degree at Troy University.

The agreement provides for a collaborative and seamless concurrent enrollment and transfer process for students pursuing Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Secondary Education and Collaborative Education degrees.

“We’ve had a long history of great relationships with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, and, certainly now with a Troy graduate as president of LBW, there are opportunities to build on those relationships,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., Chancellor. “This partnership truly will allow students at LBW to have opportunities that they haven’t had. We think it adds capacity to both LBW and Troy, but more particularly I think it will serve the communities that we are both interested in throughout southeast Alabama.”

Dr. Brock Kelley, President of LBW, said the agreement will remove barriers for students and put them on a path toward reaching their ultimate career goals in a timely fashion.