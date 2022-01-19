Troy University main campus to hold women's symposium on Feb. 3

Troy University's Sorrell 360 Center for Professional Life and Southeast AlabamaWorks, one of the state's seven regional workforce councils, have collaborated to deliver a women's symposium intended to inspire and empower future female leaders on Feb. 3.

A panel comprised of female movers and shakers from Troy will have an open discussion about ambition, overcoming obstacles, and following dreams.

Local influential business and community leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, artists, and supporters of diversity and inclusion will talk about seizing opportunities and discuss the different pathways available to young women to create their own success.

The following people will be part of the open discussion panel:

• Donna Horn, Horn Beverage Company

• Angi Horn, Viritus Solutions and Bama in a Box

• Stephanie Campbell, Judith March

• Stephanie LaBonte, CGI

• Dana Sanders, Pike County Chamber of Commerce

• Lyndsay Cox Taylor, Sips Beer Garden and Food Court