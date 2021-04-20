Troy University names new Director of Economic Development and the IDEA Bank

TROY - Lynne Firmin George has been named Director of Economic Development and the IDEA Bank at Troy University.

George joined the university staff in 2018 as corporate relations coordinator and is an adjunct professor of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management in the Sorrell College of Business.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and is pursuing a doctorate in Sport Management at Troy. She completed her undergraduate management degree in marketing and management at Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are excited to have Lynne bringing her energy and expertise to this important mission area of the University," said Walter Givhan, senior vice chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development. "She is the perfect person to build bridges between the University and the communities and businesses of the region in order to promote economic growth for everyone.”