Troy University names new Director of Economic Development and the IDEA Bank

TROY - Lynne Firmin George has been named Director of Economic Development and the IDEA Bank at Troy University.
George joined the university staff in 2018 as corporate relations coordinator and is an adjunct professor of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management in the Sorrell College of Business.
She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and is pursuing a doctorate in Sport Management at Troy. She completed her undergraduate management degree in marketing and management at Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business.
“We are excited to have Lynne bringing her energy and expertise to this important mission area of the University," said Walter Givhan, senior vice chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development. "She is the perfect person to build bridges between the University and the communities and businesses of the region in order to promote economic growth for everyone.”
In her expanded role at the university, she will be responsible for developing and implementing economic development initiatives to market the university as a valued contributor to economic health and growth in the region while connecting Troy students to local career development resources. She will coordinate the activities of the IDEA Bank, and act as a liaison with local, state and federal economic development and business development organizations.
“My ultimate goal is to make Troy (the city) and Troy (the university) the regional center of economic growth," George said. "To do that, I will foster the growth of student entrepreneurs by connecting them to community partners. Together, we can implement innovative programming that will serve both our students and community members.”
Prior to joining the University staff, George was director of ticket sales at the University of Southern Mississippi and was a group service manager for the New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints organization.
She currently is a member of the Economic Development association of Alabama, and serves as higher education representative to the Governor’s Office of Education & Workforce Transformation.