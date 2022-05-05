Troy University Police respond to shots fired on campus

The Pike County 911 Center began receiving emergency calls and dispatched TUPD officers, who arrived on the scene within minutes and determined there was no active threat to the campus. Shell casings were found on the ground, but police found no injured parties nor evidence of impacts from rounds fired. The incident remains under investigation.

“Our campus is known as a very safe campus, and we strive to keep that reputation intact,” said Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry. “Instances like this, while terrible when they happen, are very few and far between on our campus. We are asking for help from the public both on and off campus to please provide us any information they may have in reference to the identification of the persons involved in the fight and/or the person or persons with firing rounds on campus. This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated, and we are continuing this investigation and taking it very seriously. We appreciate any help we can get from the community.”