Troy University recognizes Foundation Scholarship recipients

Troy University is pleased to recognize Foundation Scholarship recipients for the 2020/2021 academic year. The TROY Foundation provides stewardship for a number of scholarships which are established through the generosity of private donors to assist TROY students in their educational pursuits.
Local students who received scholarships include:
Ashley Adams of Enterprise, AL
David Adams of Troy, AL
Kinsey Adams of Hartford, AL
Fatim Affessi of Troy, AL
Ayotomiwa Akintode of Troy, AL
Alyssa Allen of Ozark, AL
Macy Allen of Dothan, AL
Michaela Ashley of Troy, AL
Bailey Atwell of Homewood, AL
Railey Ayers of Brantley, AL
Autumn Baggett-Griggs of Troy, AL
Keith Baker of Troy, AL
Mason Baker of Midland City, AL
Sarah Barron of Troy, AL
McKenna Barton of Troy, AL
Spencer Baxley of Slocomb, AL
Delani Benjamin of Dothan, AL
Bailey Bennett of Eufaula, AL
Rebecca Billings of Luverne, AL
Catelyn Blackmon of Dothan, AL
Colette Blalock of Abbeville, AL
Cassidi Bloodsworth of Enterprise, AL
Taylor Boswell of Elba, AL
William Bowdoin of Louisville, AL
Peyton Bradley of Dothan, AL
Ashleigh Braswell of Dothan, AL
Hannah Brown of Newville, AL
Allison Bryan of Luverne, AL
Bailey Bryan of Brantley, AL
Edward Bryan of Enterprise, AL
Elizabeth Bush of Brantley, AL
Sarah Elizabeth Calhoun of Banks, AL
Laurel Camp of Slocomb, AL
Caleb Carlos of Luverne, AL
Madison Carpenter of Brantley, AL
Joshua Cazier of Dothan, AL
Morgan Cheatwood of Ozark, AL
Judith Cheptoo of Troy, AL
Whitney Childs of Brundidge, AL
Kearston Clancy of Enterprise, AL
Gabrielle Coates of Dothan, AL
Elisabeth Conrad of Troy, AL
Kinley Copen of Troy, AL
Victoria Cote of Enterprise, AL
Magnola Danley of Coffee Springs Al, AL
Cidney Daugherty of Luverne, AL
Catherine Davidson of Dothan, AL
Joshua Davis of Dothan, AL
Ki'aundra Davis of Troy, AL
Kathleen Deal of Banks, AL
Savannah Dean of Slocomb, AL
Oscar Dunn of Ozark, AL
Lydia Dutton of Slocomb, AL
Alyssa English of Troy, AL
John Faircloth of Troy, AL
Kaylee Ferraro of Troy, AL
Lynne Firmin of Troy, AL
Hannah Fisher of Brantley, AL
Jaelin Fleming of Dothan, AL
Shelby Floyd of Dothan, AL
Gabriele Folmar of Opp, AL
Adrianna Forehand of Cowarts, AL
Kearstin Foshee of Troy, AL
Sawyer Gage of Chipley, FL
Mary Hannah Garcia of Ozark, AL
Kaitlyn Garrett of Troy, AL
Dylan Garsee of Brantley, AL
Lilian Gatheca of Troy, AL
Savannah Gibbs of Samson, AL
Martavious Ginyard of Troy, AL
Jordan Goode of Ariton, AL
Jenna Goolsby of Florala, AL
Anna Grant of Dothan, AL
Mark Grant of Brundidge, AL
Abigail Grantham of Donalsonville, GA
Alexandra Grecu of Ashford, AL
Margaret Gregory of Ozark, AL
Eli Grice of Troy, AL
Jillian Hall of Brantley, AL
Patience Hall of Troy, AL
Jalyn Hamilton of Troy, AL
Margaret Hargis of Luverne, AL
Sara Harper of Dothan, AL
Destiny Hataway of Elba, AL
Chelsea Hatcher of Slocomb, AL
Dallan Heard of Donalsonville, GA
Hannah Helms of Troy, AL
MacKenzie Helms of Luverne, AL
Destin Henderson of Midland City, AL
Stephen Hicks of Slocomb, AL
Zackary Himes of Ariton, AL
Emily Hinson of Troy, AL
Charlene Hopkins of Midland City, AL
Ryan Howard of Enterprise, AL
Kaitlyn Howell of Florala, AL
Caitlin Hughes of Troy, AL
Hanna Hughes of Troy, AL
Taylor Hughes of Valley, AL
Ashlyn Jackson of Troy, AL
Clayti Jackson of Florala, AL
Skyler Jackson of Dothan, AL
Zachary Jackson of Dothan, AL
Korrie James of Troy, AL
Charles Johnson of Elba, AL
Kirsten Jones of Elba, AL
Lauren Jones of Dothan, AL
Vyterra Jones of Dothan, AL
Zackary Jones of Troy, AL
Jarrett Jordan of Troy, AL
Jennifer Jordan of Troy, AL
Kenna Jordan of Florala, AL
Caitlin Keefover of Troy, AL
Lindsay Kelley of Troy, AL
Sarah Kidd of Opp, AL
Thomas Kimbro of Brantley, AL
Emma Kirkpatrick of Troy, AL
Laney Lambert of Dothan, AL
Nelsey Leverette of Troy, AL
Brianna Lewis of Dothan, AL
Grayson Lewis of Dothan, AL
Tianrun Li of Troy, AL
Elizabeth Long of Webb, AL
Samantha Lorandeau of Pooler, GA
Jaxen Lunsford of Troy, AL
Gaurangkumar Malaviya of Troy, AL
Savannah Marchant of Rehobeth, AL
Madison Martin of Ozark, AL
Samuel Martin of Slocomb, AL
Tamara Marvin of Brantley, AL
Laken McBride of Elba, AL
Lily McDaniel of Florala, AL
Keely McGriff of Dothan, AL
Anna Grace Meredith of Troy, AL
Chloe Mills of Luverne, AL
Addison Mims of Dothan, AL
Allison Moore of Enterprise, AL
Kinsley Morgan of New Brockton, AL
Lauren Mynatt of Enterprise, AL
Jacob Odom of Brantley, AL
Caleb Oke of Troy, AL
Michael Okuwobi of Troy, AL
Nelson Ortiz of Troy, AL
Claire O'Toole of Newton, AL
Kathryn Paay of Ozark, AL
Bradley Paramore of Troy, AL
Visha Patel of Donalsonville, GA
John Powell of Luverne, AL
Tyler Powell of Luverne, AL
Emily Price of Troy, AL
Alyssa Reaves of Ozark, AL
Addison Reynolds of Dothan, AL
Lucas Richardson of Luverne, AL
Allyssa Riddle of Headland, AL
Griffin Rose of Troy, AL
Hayden Rushing of Luverne, AL
Aniya Russ-Hinton of Dothan, AL
Bryson Sanders of Newton, AL
Hailey Sasser of Goshen, AL
Peyton Sasser of Goshen, AL
Anna Schrieber of Troy, AL
Romi Shah of Dothan, AL
Xu Shao of Troy, AL
Misty Shaulis of Brantley, AL
Scotlyn Shaw of Slocomb, AL
Abbey Shields of Dothan, AL
Biwaksha Shrestha of Troy, AL
Heather Simmons of Brantley, AL
Felicia Spadafora of Midland City, AL
Natalia Spivey of Troy, AL
Hannah Stewart of Dothan, AL
Sara Stewart of Ashford, AL
Milan Stockinger of Brantley, AL
Michael Strickland of Enterprise, AL
Samuel Strickland of Clayton, AL
Kayden Stricklin of Enterprise, AL
Breanna Summerlin of Hartford, AL
Mary Swanson of Dothan, AL
Charles Taylor of Brundidge, AL
Benjamin Tew of Headland, AL
Hunter Thompson of Dothan, AL
Shaina Thompson of Dothan, AL
Anna Grace Tidwell of Dothan, AL
Kelsey Tran of Headland, AL
Abree Trotter of Skipperville, AL
Jalen Tuck of Troy, AL
Riley Turberville of Dothan, AL
Jordan Turner of Jack, AL
Madelyn Ubalde of Enterprise, AL
Alondra Vega Ramos of Enterprise, AL
Hayden Warren of Enterprise, AL
Stephanie Watkins of Dothan, AL
Andrew Watson of Slocomb, AL
Nathan Watson of Troy, AL
Sydney Watson of Troy, AL