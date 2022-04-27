Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Dothan Honors Convocation

Troy University recognized students for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during the annual Honors Convocation on April 22 at the Dothan Campus.
Calley Silcox of Dothan
Braxton Chitty of Troy
Samantha Brooks of Opp
Adalina Furman of Headland
Stephanie Barnes Bradshaw of Enterprise
Amanda Ketchum of Dothan
Kyla Clifton of Headland
Pam Lewis of Dothan
Stephanie Watkins of Dothan
Brendan Pierson of Dothan
Trenton Singletary of Dothan
Melissa Chattin of Enterprise
Autumn Blalock of Abbeville
Shai're Easterling of Dothan
Thad Smith of Slocomb