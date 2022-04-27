 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Dothan Honors Convocation

Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Dothan Honors Convocation

Dr. Don Jeffrey, Dothan Campus Vice Chancellor, congratulates the honorees on their success.

 TROY UNIVERSITY

Troy University recognized students for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during the annual Honors Convocation on April 22 at the Dothan Campus.

Calley Silcox of Dothan

Braxton Chitty of Troy

Samantha Brooks of Opp

Adalina Furman of Headland

Stephanie Barnes Bradshaw of Enterprise

Amanda Ketchum of Dothan

Kyla Clifton of Headland

Pam Lewis of Dothan

Stephanie Watkins of Dothan

Brendan Pierson of Dothan

Trenton Singletary of Dothan

Melissa Chattin of Enterprise

Autumn Blalock of Abbeville

Shai're Easterling of Dothan

Thad Smith of Slocomb

