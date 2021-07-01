 Skip to main content
Troy University recognizes students for completing IMPACT
Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2021 semester.

Local students who completed include:

Gillian Bailey of Dothan

Ian Bilger of Banks

Jalani Bowens of Midway

William Brown of Goshen

Georgia Dasinger of Ozark

Kayleigh Hagler of Troy

Mallory Hagler of Hartford

Mattingly Havas of Dothan

Richard Hipps of Troy

Dartanian Holmes of Donalsonville, Georgia

Madisen James of Enterprise

Hailee Kokoszka of Enterprise

Lizbeth Martinez-Flores of Troy

Chloe Meadows of Brundidge

Emma Moore of Chancellor

Endia Oates of New Brockton

Allyn Price of Slocomb

Leah Qualls of Goshen

Mario Robledo of Troy

Anna Rushing of Troy

Gracie Smith of Dothan

Sarah Snyder of Brundidge

Madison Wallace of Dothan

Madison Ward of Slocomb

Marleigh Watford of Abbeville

Brittany Wyatt of Enterprise

Hatcher Banks of Ozark

Abby Blocker of Ozark

Raegan Bragg of Jack

Nathan Braisted of Troy

Shamiya Chitty of Abbeville

Lora Dansby of Troy

Jalia Fleming of Dothan

Caleigh Green of Coffee Springs

Avery Henderson of Troy

Jacob Jarvis of Donalsonville, Georgia

Andrew Lambert of Iron City, Georgia

Jazmin Laney of Midland City

Jeffrey Mayes of Luverne

Emma McCleary of Abbeville

Madison McKnight of Dothan

Allysa Naovarath of Midland City

Christopher Neumann of Eufaula

Reed Oldham of Dothan

Emily Richburg of Troy

Joseph Riley of Brundidge

Dennis Scott of Dothan

James Strickland of Dothan

David Summerlin of Dothan

Amadeua Thompson of Enterprise

Michael Vollmer of Enterprise

Walker Wiggins of Dothan

