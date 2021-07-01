Troy University recognizes students for completing IMPACT

Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2021 semester.
Local students who completed include:
Gillian Bailey of Dothan
Ian Bilger of Banks
Jalani Bowens of Midway
William Brown of Goshen
Georgia Dasinger of Ozark
Kayleigh Hagler of Troy
Mallory Hagler of Hartford
Mattingly Havas of Dothan
Richard Hipps of Troy
Dartanian Holmes of Donalsonville, Georgia
Madisen James of Enterprise
Hailee Kokoszka of Enterprise
Lizbeth Martinez-Flores of Troy
Chloe Meadows of Brundidge
Emma Moore of Chancellor
Endia Oates of New Brockton
Allyn Price of Slocomb
Leah Qualls of Goshen
Mario Robledo of Troy
Anna Rushing of Troy
Gracie Smith of Dothan
Sarah Snyder of Brundidge
Madison Wallace of Dothan
Madison Ward of Slocomb
Marleigh Watford of Abbeville
Brittany Wyatt of Enterprise
Hatcher Banks of Ozark
Abby Blocker of Ozark
Raegan Bragg of Jack
Nathan Braisted of Troy
Shamiya Chitty of Abbeville
Lora Dansby of Troy
Jalia Fleming of Dothan
Caleigh Green of Coffee Springs
Avery Henderson of Troy
Jacob Jarvis of Donalsonville, Georgia
Andrew Lambert of Iron City, Georgia
Jazmin Laney of Midland City
Jeffrey Mayes of Luverne
Emma McCleary of Abbeville
Madison McKnight of Dothan
Allysa Naovarath of Midland City