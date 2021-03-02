Troy University to begin public COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

TROY – Troy University has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health to serve as a distribution center for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Thursday, March 4, at 9 a.m.

Vaccines will be administered at the Health Center located next to the Trojan Center on the Troy campus. Troy University has received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Distribution will strictly follow the guidelines determined by ADPH. Currently, those eligible to receive the vaccine include people age 65 and older along with the following: first responders; corrections officers; food and agriculture workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education); childcare workers; judiciary (including but not limited to circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys); and people with certain medical conditions as outlined by the state’s plan.

The ADPH Vaccine Allocation Plan is available online. The state is currently vaccinating those who meet criteria for Phase 1a and 1b as well as those ages 65 and older, which is actually listed under Phase 1c of the allocation plan.