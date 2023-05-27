Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRUNDIDGE – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Troy woman.

According to news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Charlisa K. Brunson, 33, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Brunson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 62 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Brundidge, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.