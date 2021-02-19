Truck driver dies in Henry County crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Cummings, Georgia, man.

Steven Michael Motes, 49, was killed when the 2015 Freightliner he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Motes was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 47 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Abbeville, in Henry County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

