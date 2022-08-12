Truck rear-ends tractor on U.S. 231

A Marianna man sustained serious injuries when the tractor and bush hog mower he was operating was rear-ended on U.S. Highway 231.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the 69-year-old operator of a John Deere Tractor with a bush hog mower had been mowing on U.S. 231 when the driver of pickup truck traveling north in the inside lane rear-ended the bush hog mower, causing the tractor to roll on its side in the highway's northbound lanes.