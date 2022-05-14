Twitchell celebrates 100 years

Just like the individual yarns that make up our fabrics, Twitchell Technical Products blends 100 years of innovative products, brand excellence, and custom solutions into a pattern of success. While very few companies in any industry have withstood the test of time to celebrate their centennial, Twitchell is proud to celebrate its 100th Anniversary.

The celebration event took place Wednesday, May 11, to recognize and thank current and retired employees, customers, and suppliers that have helped shape Twitchell Technical Product’s success over the past century.

Founded in 1922 by Earl Wagner Twitchell in Unionville, Connecticut, then moved to Philadelphia in 1930, the company initially manufactured woven and knitted paper products – the first of many industry innovations.

Twitchell moved to Dothan in 1954 and eventually transitioned to manufacturing its current prevailing product lines, beginning in 1967 with Textilene, a PVC coated polyester fabric. Another first for the manufacturing world. Twitchell has maintained the same 33-acre manufacturing site since 1956. We pride ourselves on knowing our yarn, fabric, and textiles are made in the USA, in our Dothan headquarters.

According to Gena Webb, VP of R&D/Products, "Developing higher performing fabrics, creative designs, and expanding into new markets is how Twitchell maintained centennial success. Since the beginning, The Twitchell name has represented quality and innovation in yarns and fabrics." says Webb. "We are privileged to have continued confidence from deep-rooted customers and dedicated suppliers. Our commitment will continue as we look to our next 100 years."

Today, as throughout its history, Twitchell continues to revolutionize the outdoor furniture, interior & exterior solar screen, specialty fabric, safety, and coating markets. With over 360 stocked fabrics available on-demand and a 1200 active custom color library, Twitchell stays committed to innovation, brand excellence and flexibility in manufacturing and design.