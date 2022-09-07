Two Ashford men charged with capital murder in death of Dothan man

Two Ashford men have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a Dothan man early Sunday morning, according to Dothan police.

On Wednesday, police arrested two individuals for the murder of Robert Blount, 48, that occurred in a Mauldin Drive residence.

Koston Pierce McWaters, and Mekhi Rajan Telfair, both 24, were taken into custody. McWaters was picked up at his place of employment in Dothan and subsequently arrested, and Telfair was arrested in Bay County, Florida on a warrant issued by Dothan police. Both men have been charged with one count of capital murder each and have no bond.

At this time, police say no additional arrests are expected.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Dothan Fire and Rescue personnel and police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Mauldin Drive for a medical emergency.

According to a Dothan Police Department news release, it was determined Blount died as a result of being murdered. Multiple interviews were conducted and many leads were followed up on during the investigation, which police say was non-stop since Sunday.

No other details about the incident were released by police.

The Dothan Police Department said it would like to thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force for their assistance in the apprehension of Telfair in Bay County.