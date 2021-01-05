Two days on the job, Rep. Moore says he's opposing Electoral College vote validation

Two days into a two-year term as a member of the U.S. House representing Alabama’s Second Congressional District in the 117th Congress, Barry Moore of Enterprise has staked out a position with Republicans set to oppose Congressional validation of Electoral College votes in November election.

“I’m about 48 hours into the job, and I’m already fighting to make sure millions of Americans have their voices heard in this election. The bottom line is that election integrity must matter,” said Moore.

“This isn’t necessarily a fight we were looking for, but now that it’s here, Congress has a responsibility to look into all legitimate claims of voter irregularities and restore the people’s faith in our election process. The people of Alabama’s second congressional district sent me here to be their voice in Congress, and part of that is making sure that their voice counts, too.”

An eventful week in politics has ensued with the Georgia Senate runoffs, the infamous phone call between President Trump and Georgia election officials, and confirmation of the election on Wednesday in Congress.

After being sworn in on Sunday Moore said voters have “had enough of politics as usual in Washington.