Two days on the job, Rep. Moore says he's opposing Electoral College vote validation

Two days into a two-year term as a member of the U.S. House representing Alabama’s Second Congressional District in the 117th Congress, Barry Moore of Enterprise has staked out a position with Republicans set to oppose Congressional validation of Electoral College votes in November election.
“I’m about 48 hours into the job, and I’m already fighting to make sure millions of Americans have their voices heard in this election. The bottom line is that election integrity must matter,” said Moore.
“This isn’t necessarily a fight we were looking for, but now that it’s here, Congress has a responsibility to look into all legitimate claims of voter irregularities and restore the people’s faith in our election process. The people of Alabama’s second congressional district sent me here to be their voice in Congress, and part of that is making sure that their voice counts, too.”
An eventful week in politics has ensued with the Georgia Senate runoffs, the infamous phone call between President Trump and Georgia election officials, and confirmation of the election on Wednesday in Congress.
After being sworn in on Sunday Moore said voters have “had enough of politics as usual in Washington.
“Whether it's reining in Washington's runaway spending, fighting for election integrity, securing our borders, or protecting the unborn, our country's problems can be solved through prayer and hard work. I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” said Moore.
“I once again took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and serve the great people of Alabama’s Second Congressional District,” said Moore. “As a veteran and small business owner, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my state and represent the voices of my constituents in the People's House. It’s an honor to be part of the most inclusive Republican class in Congressional history and to serve in this particularly difficult time.”
With much more to come this week from the outcome of the Georgia runoffs establishing control of the Senate and more election trouble in Congress the coming weeks are likely to lead a rocky start to the year in Washington.