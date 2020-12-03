Two Dothan campuses will carry Carver name next school year

The school board voted to keep the name “Carver” at both school campuses on Thursday night.

The historically titled Carver School building on Webb Road will now be named Carver 9th Grade Academy and the former Cloverdale Elementary School building will now be called Carver School of Math, Science and Technology.

The motion was voted unanimously by school board members who attended the meeting via Zoom.

Since the subject first arose, school board members agreed they did not want to remove the “Carver” name entirely because of its historic ties to the community. The building was named after George Washington Carver for his contributions to agricultural science during a time when Black people were treated as second-class citizens.

Recommendations were presented by a committee of stakeholders representing both schools, comprised of teachers, administrators, parents, and school board appointees.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said there was overwhelming support for the Carver School of Math, Science and Technology name to stay with the magnet school student body.