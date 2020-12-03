Two Dothan campuses will carry Carver name next school year

The school board voted to keep the name “Carver” at both school campuses on Thursday night.
The historically titled Carver School building on Webb Road will now be named Carver 9th Grade Academy and the former Cloverdale Elementary School building will now be called Carver School of Math, Science and Technology.
The motion was voted unanimously by school board members who attended the meeting via Zoom.
Since the subject first arose, school board members agreed they did not want to remove the “Carver” name entirely because of its historic ties to the community. The building was named after George Washington Carver for his contributions to agricultural science during a time when Black people were treated as second-class citizens.
Recommendations were presented by a committee of stakeholders representing both schools, comprised of teachers, administrators, parents, and school board appointees.
Acting Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said there was overwhelming support for the Carver School of Math, Science and Technology name to stay with the magnet school student body.
There were two other recommendations for the 9th grade academy: Dothan High School South at Carver and Dothan 9th Grade Academy. However, he chose not to recommend those names to the board.
This marks the second time in two years that the Dothan school board has had to make a controversial decision about how to rename two of its schools. In 2019, the school board voted to change the name of Northview High School to Dothan High School and later changed Dothan High School to Dothan Preparatory Academy.
Starting next school year, magnet school students in grades 3-6 will attend Carver School of Math, Science, and Technology in the Cloverdale neighborhood and the city’s 9th grade students will attend Carver 9th Grade Academy on Webb Road.
In other business, the school board also approved a pre-PACT contract with Trane, an energy services contractor, to retrofit the new Carver School campus with LED lights, replace outdated HVAC units, adding parking lot lighting, and adding UV-C lights to help fight bacteria and viruses that linger in the air for an estimated cost of $604,630.
The cost estimate for the total PACT agreement, a performance contract, is $1.6 million, which also includes parking lot lights at nine other Dothan City School campuses. A Trane representative said that most of the costs of the improvements will be offset by energy cost savings and maintenance costs.
