Two Dothan men facing domestic violence by strangulation charges
Two Dothan men facing domestic violence by strangulation charges

Two Dothan men were arrested on domestic violence charges this week after allegedly strangling their partners.

Billy Ray Lewis Jr., 26, and Jimmy Lewis Berry, 60, are both being charged with second-degree domestic violence by strangulation for separate events that both occurred on Monday.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Lewis was arrested at a home in the 600 block of Westgate Parkway after allegedly using both his hands on the victim’s throat to restrict air and blood flow. His bond was set at $5,000.

Berry was arrested at a home in the 700 block of Sunset Drive. He is accused of intentionally applying external pressure with his hands on the victim’s throat. His bond is set at $30,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

