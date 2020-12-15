Two Dothan physicians become first in Alabama to receive COVID-19 vaccine

As distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continued Tuesday, two Dothan physicians became the first people in Alabama to receive doses as the number of virus cases locally continued to climb.
Dr. Walter Doty, director of critical care at Southeast Health, and Dr. Ravi Nallamothu received the first doses Tuesday morning at Southeast Health. The doses were administered by Chris Holland, RN, director of Surgical Services at Southeast. Other doctors, nurses, hospital administrators, and staff began receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine – first to gain emergency use authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
Southeast Health was one of three hospitals in Alabama to receive vaccines on Monday due to its ability to store the vaccines in an ultra-cold freezer. Half of the 1,950 will stay at the hospital, while the other vaccines will be distributed to local Emergency Management Services, other area hospitals, and doctor's offices.
The initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to 15 Alabama hospitals to vaccinate specific groups of people in the first phase. These are frontline health workers, including clinical and non-clinical employees, in hospitals.
Other hospitals receiving vaccines are as follows: Athens-Limestone Hospital, Athens; Baptist Medical Center South, Montgomery; Cullman Regional Medical Center, Cullman; DCH Regional Medical Center, Tuscaloosa; East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika; Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville; Lake Martin Community Hospital, Dadeville; Mobile Infirmary, Mobile; Providence Hospital, Mobile; Springhill Memorial Hospital, Mobile; Thomas Hospital, Fairhope; UAB Hospital, Birmingham; USA Health University Hospital, Mobile; and USA Children’s & Women's Hospital, Mobile.
Meanwhile, the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama is worrying top health officials.
Eight Wiregrass counties logged 61 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 tracker.
Barbour County added seven confirmed cases to bring its total since March to 813; Coffee has 2,143 (+8); Covington has 1,382 (+2); Dale has 1,382 (+9); Geneva has 970 (+3); Henry has 609 (+7); Houston has 3,401 (+26), Pike has one less case after it was reassigned to another county.
There have been 196 confirmed COVID-related deaths in those counties and an additional 47 deaths likely linked to the virus.
Statewide, there have been 301,533 total cases – probable and confirmed – and 4,124 deaths.
