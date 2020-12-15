Two Dothan physicians become first in Alabama to receive COVID-19 vaccine

As distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continued Tuesday, two Dothan physicians became the first people in Alabama to receive doses as the number of virus cases locally continued to climb.

Dr. Walter Doty, director of critical care at Southeast Health, and Dr. Ravi Nallamothu received the first doses Tuesday morning at Southeast Health. The doses were administered by Chris Holland, RN, director of Surgical Services at Southeast. Other doctors, nurses, hospital administrators, and staff began receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine – first to gain emergency use authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

Southeast Health was one of three hospitals in Alabama to receive vaccines on Monday due to its ability to store the vaccines in an ultra-cold freezer. Half of the 1,950 will stay at the hospital, while the other vaccines will be distributed to local Emergency Management Services, other area hospitals, and doctor's offices.

The initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to 15 Alabama hospitals to vaccinate specific groups of people in the first phase. These are frontline health workers, including clinical and non-clinical employees, in hospitals.

