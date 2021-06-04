 Skip to main content
Two Dothan Prep students awarded silver in Scholastic writing competition
Two Dothan Prep students awarded silver in Scholastic writing competition

Moriah Hogans

DPA freshman Moriah Hogans with her journalism teacher, Anaya Turner. Hogans was awarded silver in the short story category in the 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Competition. 

 Submitted

Two Dothan Preparatory Academy journalism students placed silver in the Southeast Region of the Scholastic Art & Writing Competition 2021 through Troy University.

Moriah Hogans, a 9th grader at DPA placed silver in the short story category with her poetic piece Palette of Lies.

“I’ve developed a love for writing just to get all the words out of my head,” Hogans said.

Palette of Lies follows a young girl living in a society that derives its purpose from color, paralleling our own society where most people derive purpose from religion. Each color symbolizes a different religion, and throughout the story the main character through her journey of finding her spirituality and herself.

Nikita Nimmagadda, also a freshman, won silver for her Dramatic Script Agnello Al Macello (Lamb To Slaughter, which is set in a small Italian village during the Renaissance where a young girl makes a deal with a dark force to bring her family back to life. The script takes you through the trials and consequences of her tragic deal with the devil.

“I love to do creative writing,” Nimmagadda said. “I especially love pieces that will end with a cliffhanger.”

The competition, which is through the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, celebrates young creative each year through awards, scholarships, publications and more.

Hogans and Nimmagadda will be featured on the Scholastic Online Exhibit webpage. Their pictures will be included in the Scholastic awards program on June 29 during the Gulf Coast Conference on the Teaching of Writing. They were both awarded an opportunity to attend a summer writing camp as well.

“I am extremely proud of my students for allowing me to push them creatively,” said Ayana Turner, DPA journalism teacher. “This is a huge accomplishment for Dothan Preparatory Academy and Dothan High South.”

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

