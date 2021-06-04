Two Dothan Prep students awarded silver in Scholastic writing competition

Two Dothan Preparatory Academy journalism students placed silver in the Southeast Region of the Scholastic Art & Writing Competition 2021 through Troy University.

Moriah Hogans, a 9th grader at DPA placed silver in the short story category with her poetic piece Palette of Lies.

“I’ve developed a love for writing just to get all the words out of my head,” Hogans said.

Palette of Lies follows a young girl living in a society that derives its purpose from color, paralleling our own society where most people derive purpose from religion. Each color symbolizes a different religion, and throughout the story the main character through her journey of finding her spirituality and herself.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nikita Nimmagadda, also a freshman, won silver for her Dramatic Script Agnello Al Macello (Lamb To Slaughter, which is set in a small Italian village during the Renaissance where a young girl makes a deal with a dark force to bring her family back to life. The script takes you through the trials and consequences of her tragic deal with the devil.

“I love to do creative writing,” Nimmagadda said. “I especially love pieces that will end with a cliffhanger.”