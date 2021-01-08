Two Dothan schools return to in-person classes next week

Kelley Springs Elementary and Dothan Preparatory Academy are scheduled to return to in-person classes beginning next week following a week of virtual schooling that started their semester.

Dr. Dennis Coe, acting superintendent, said administrators will continue to monitor the situation as cases continue to rise in the area and keep everyone updated.

According to the Dothan City Schools website, because Houston County is currently in "high-risk" on the risk indicator, all visitors are required to have an appointment, wear masks, and be screened before entering.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.