Two Dothan women charged with robbery

Two Dothan women have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in April.

On April 20, a robbery and assault of a male victim occurred in the 200 block of West Adams Street in Dothan. The allegations are that while the victim was walking down the street, two females approached him in a vehicle.

The females confronted him and demanded his property while threatening to spray him with pepper spray. While running from the suspects, the victim dropped some of his property. The two suspects took the victim’s property and got back in their vehicle and left. While leaving, the suspect’s vehicle struck the victim causing minor injury.

As a result of these allegations, Tatyanna Shambrea Musgrove, 23, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of robbery second degree. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Matilda Gabrielle Young, 22, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of robbery second degree and one count of assault second degree. Her bond has been set at $45,000.