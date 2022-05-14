 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two Dothan women charged with robbery

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Dothan women have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in April.

On April 20, a robbery and assault of a male victim occurred in the 200 block of West Adams Street in Dothan. The allegations are that while the victim was walking down the street, two females approached him in a vehicle.

The females confronted him and demanded his property while threatening to spray him with pepper spray. While running from the suspects, the victim dropped some of his property. The two suspects took the victim’s property and got back in their vehicle and left. While leaving, the suspect’s vehicle struck the victim causing minor injury.

As a result of these allegations, Tatyanna Shambrea Musgrove, 23, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of robbery second degree. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Matilda Gabrielle Young, 22, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of robbery second degree and one count of assault second degree. Her bond has been set at $45,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert