 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Fort Rucker pilots injured in Lakota accident
0 comments
alert featured

Two Fort Rucker pilots injured in Lakota accident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW BROCKTON — Two Fort Rucker pilots were transported for medical treatment following a Tuesday morning helicopter crash near here.

Fort Rucker's Public Affairs Office released the following statement:

"At about 9 a.m. April 20, Fort Rucker officials were notified of a mishap with an UH-72 Lakota helicopter near Brown Stagefield. The two-person crew was conducting flight training.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"First responders and officials from the unit arrived at the stagefield shortly after. The aircrew were transported for medical treatment. No fatalities were reported. The aircraft did sustain damage.

"The incident is currently under investigation."

Brown Stagefield is located off U.S. Highway 84 just outside of New Brockton in Coffee County.

In February, a Fort Rucker helicopter crashed during flight training near Hooper Stagefield between Ozark and Fort Rucker.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert