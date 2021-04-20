Two Fort Rucker pilots injured in Lakota accident

NEW BROCKTON — Two Fort Rucker pilots were transported for medical treatment following a Tuesday morning helicopter crash near here.

Fort Rucker's Public Affairs Office released the following statement:

"At about 9 a.m. April 20, Fort Rucker officials were notified of a mishap with an UH-72 Lakota helicopter near Brown Stagefield. The two-person crew was conducting flight training.

"First responders and officials from the unit arrived at the stagefield shortly after. The aircrew were transported for medical treatment. No fatalities were reported. The aircraft did sustain damage.

"The incident is currently under investigation."

Brown Stagefield is located off U.S. Highway 84 just outside of New Brockton in Coffee County.

In February, a Fort Rucker helicopter crashed during flight training near Hooper Stagefield between Ozark and Fort Rucker.