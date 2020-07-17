Two from Dothan Rotary Club in line to serve as Rotary District Governors

Bruce McNeal and Dr. Adell (Dell) Goodwin have been selected as District Governors for Rotary District 6880.

Bruce, currently District Governor Elect, will become DG for 2021-2022 and Dell, currently DG Nominee, in 2022-2023.

Both Bruce and Dell are from the Dothan Rotary Club. Rotary District 6880 includes Southern Alabama from Mobile to Dothan, Opelika, Selma, and Montgomery.

Bruce has been a Club member since 1998 and served in many capacities for Dothan Rotary including President of the Dothan Rotary Club, Club historian, Dictionary Project Chair, New Member Involvement Chair, Group Study Exchange Coordinator, grant writer for water and bridge projects in Panama, 100 year Club celebration committee, Committee to construct the Rotary Miracle Field and Playground, President of the Rotary Miracle Field Foundation and is a Paul Harris Fellow (X5).

On the District level he has served as Disaster Relief Chair, Foundation Annual Fund Chair, Assistant Governor, DG selection committee, and served as faculty at President Elects Training Seminars and Rotary Leadership Academies.

Bruce has been honored by Rotary District 6880 with the Harry Hall Meritorious Achievement Award and the Doug Barber Award.

Bruce and his wife Angela are members of First Baptist Church Dothan and have four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dell joined the Dothan Rotary Club in September 1996, serving in various areas of responsibilities and leadership on the Club, District, and International Level. On the Club Level service projects: White Elephant Sale, Salvation Army Bell Ringers, Senior Citizen Luncheon, Foster Children, Adopt A School, Food Bank, Scholarships, 4-H Watches, Habitat for Humanity, Polio Plus and Rotary Foundation Program.