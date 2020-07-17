Two from Dothan Rotary Club in line to serve as Rotary District Governors

Bruce McNeal and Dr. Adell (Dell) Goodwin have been selected as District Governors for Rotary District 6880.
Bruce, currently District Governor Elect, will become DG for 2021-2022 and Dell, currently DG Nominee, in 2022-2023.
Both Bruce and Dell are from the Dothan Rotary Club. Rotary District 6880 includes Southern Alabama from Mobile to Dothan, Opelika, Selma, and Montgomery.
Bruce has been a Club member since 1998 and served in many capacities for Dothan Rotary including President of the Dothan Rotary Club, Club historian, Dictionary Project Chair, New Member Involvement Chair, Group Study Exchange Coordinator, grant writer for water and bridge projects in Panama, 100 year Club celebration committee, Committee to construct the Rotary Miracle Field and Playground, President of the Rotary Miracle Field Foundation and is a Paul Harris Fellow (X5).
On the District level he has served as Disaster Relief Chair, Foundation Annual Fund Chair, Assistant Governor, DG selection committee, and served as faculty at President Elects Training Seminars and Rotary Leadership Academies.
Bruce has been honored by Rotary District 6880 with the Harry Hall Meritorious Achievement Award and the Doug Barber Award.
Bruce and his wife Angela are members of First Baptist Church Dothan and have four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dell joined the Dothan Rotary Club in September 1996, serving in various areas of responsibilities and leadership on the Club, District, and International Level. On the Club Level service projects: White Elephant Sale, Salvation Army Bell Ringers, Senior Citizen Luncheon, Foster Children, Adopt A School, Food Bank, Scholarships, 4-H Watches, Habitat for Humanity, Polio Plus and Rotary Foundation Program.
She has served in the following leadership roles: Club Secretary, Vice-President, President Elect, President, and Immediate Past President. She also served on the committee for the construction of the Dothan Rotary Miracle Field and Playground.
Dell has written and received several local grants. Dell served on the Dothan Rotary 100th Anniversary Celebration Committee and coordinated activities for Past Rotary International President, John Germ, during his visit as keynote speaker. On the District 6880 level: PETS Training, District mid-year and annual meetings, Local District Grant Selection Committee, District Global Grant Committee, and District Governor Selection Committee and District Secretary. She served as the Rotary District 6880 Mid-Year Conference Event Coordinator for 2018. On the International Level, Dell was involved in the Slough, England Rotary Exchange.
Dell is a Paul Harris Fellow plus two. Dell was honored to receive the Harry P. Hall Meritorious Award for 2017-2018 for District 6880, the highest individual award.
Dell and her husband Tim attend Covenant United Methodist Church and have two children, one granddaughter and grand-doggies.
Bruce retired from the Dothan Fire Department in 1994 and Southeast Health in 2015.
Dell retired as Director of Personnel Services for Dothan City Schools after 39 years.
Dothan Rotary Club has previously hosted eight District Governors since its inception in 1918.