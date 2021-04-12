Two Geneva arrests made in connection with body found in Holmes County

GENEVA - Two arrests have been made in connection with a body found Friday buried in rural Holmes County, Fla., according to Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons.

In a Monday press conference alongside Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, Clemmons confirmed the arrests of Shane Paul and his girlfriend Rebecca Holt, who currently live together, in connection to the body that was found.

Paul is being charged with murder, and Holt is being charged with hindering prosecution, according to law enforcement. Additional arrests are expected in the coming days. Both suspects were charged on Saturday and were still in the Geneva County Jail on Monday.

Clemmons said the body found near Peak Road in Holmes County is likely that of Geneva County man who has been missing since last August, but Clemmons did not confirm the identity pending an autopsy that was being performed at the medical examiner’s office in Panama City on Monday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's database of missing adults, 36-year-old Brett Joshua Grantham of Geneva was reported missing after last being seen on Aug. 22 in the Franklin Avenue area.