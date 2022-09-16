 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two killed in Pike County motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
State Troopers logo

PIKE COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday has claimed the lives of two men, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen was fatally injured when the 2003 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned. Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, the passenger, was also fatally injured as a result of the crash.

Both Richards and McQuagge were pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The people waiting overnight to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert