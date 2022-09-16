Two killed in Pike County motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday has claimed the lives of two men, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen was fatally injured when the 2003 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned. Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, the passenger, was also fatally injured as a result of the crash.

Both Richards and McQuagge were pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.