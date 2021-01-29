Two linemen injured in electrical contact accident

Two PowerSouth Energy Cooperative linemen suffered injuries in an electrical contact-related accident while working in the Perry Store area near Opp late Thursday afternoon.

The line technicians suffered burns but were conscious and alert when taken by Life Flight for care, according to a release from PowerSouth.

“Our efforts are focused on our employees and their families during this difficult time,” the release stated. “Our hearts and prayers are with them, their families and their co-workers.”

Located in Andalusia, PowerSouth is a generation and transmission electric cooperative that provides wholesale energy to 16 electric cooperatives and four municipal electric systems in Alabama and Northwest Florida. Collectively, the members provide electric service to homes, businesses and industries in 39 Alabama and 10 Florida counties.

Thursday’s accident knocked out power to about 5,000 customers of Covington Electric Cooperative, primarily in Coffee County, according to a post on the cooperative’s Facebook page. Covington Electric worked with PowerSouth to get power restored to customers, which was completed Thursday evening.

Immediately following the accident, PowerSouth enacted emergency safety protocols, according to the release. PowerSouth did not plan to provide further comment out of respect for the family’s privacy, the release said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.