Two local organizations honor a founder

When the word came that Ken Johnson had died unexpectedly in Gulf Breeze, Florida, members of the Wiregrass-area communities he reveled in found themselves bereft.

Hoping to celebrate their friend in a fashion they thought was fitting, members of Dothan’s music community and the Spiritual Enrichment Center mobilized to plan a sendoff.

Johnson, a Dothan native and 1963 graduate of Dothan High School, returned to his hometown after serving in Vietnam in the U.S. Army, and he and his wife Gilla raised a daughter, Janis, here.

He combined his love of art, spirituality, and music in words and action by founding the Unity Church of Dothan in the early 1990s, and watching it grow into the thriving Spiritual Enrichment Center of Dothan.

Recognizing a need to promote live music in the area, he created a virtual community on Facebook, the Oh Boy Music page, and was the impetus of a weekly blues jam in Dothan, attracting musicians from throughout the area. In 2013, he founded the Wiregrass Blues Society, which has grown over its decade in existence to include the annual Wiregrass Blues Festival.

The Blues Society has touched the lives of thousands of people, conducting free Blues in Schools programs for more than 10,000 students and donating thousands of dollars to local schools for music instruction and instruments.

“Ken was a bright shining light who touched people deeply wherever he went,” wrote musicians Tim Fik and Bridget Kelly Fik in a eulogy. “Ken was a free spirit who rambled down the blues road with an insatiable wanderlust, seizing the eternal moment and embracing every new friend as family.”

Johnson will be remembered in a celebration of life on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. in the banquet hall of the Dothan Cultural Art Center with speakers from the Spiritual Enrichment Center, and the Wiregrass Blues Society, and livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Spiritual Enrichment Center.

But his spirit is most likely to be felt later, as organizers hold a lively reception in his honor, featuring the live music he worked to share with everyone.