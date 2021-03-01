Two local schools chosen as CLAS School of Distinction

Two local schools are receiving a prestigious award from the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) for programs at their schools.
Jerry Lee Faine Elementary and Webb Elementary were named as two of the 31 schools honored as a 2020 CLAS School of Distinction. This award recognizes school programs that serve as models for other schools in the state.
Webb Elementary is being recognized for its Rollin’ on the River program that brought local experts like a geologist and engineers to the school to teach the gifted program about different topics related to the Webb and Columbia area. Karen Mann, gifted specialist at Webb Elementary, headed the program.
“The gifted kids started teaching all the other kids the things they were learning and it began to expand,” Mann said. “We ended up taking every grade level to Columbia to see the 200 years of Alabama History there.”
The program gained so much traction that Gov. Kay Ivey came to visit and speak with the children of Webb.
“It’s all about small communities,” Mann said. “We’ve tried to create an interest for them to get involved and build their community.”
Jerry Lee Faine Elementary was honored for its Bulldog Bucks Store program that rewards students who show exemplary behavior with “Bulldog Bucks” that they can later spend at the Bulldog Store.
“We made the ‘money’ here at school and it ranges in amount from $1 to sometimes $10,” said Jerry Lee Faine Elementary Principal Jeff Torrence. “We’ve had local businesses help sponsor the Bulldog Store, and even some local stakeholders who were interested in the program.”
Torrence said the store ranges from stickers to gift certificates to local businesses. The highest value “bucks” students can get are on the buses, because the school wants students to behave and show citizenship outside of the classroom as well.
“The kids really look forward to buying stuff, so it’s been a very successful program,” Torrence said. “We are excited to represent Dothan City Schools with such a prestigious award.”
Both schools are now in the running to become the CLAS Banner School for the district.
