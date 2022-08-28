 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two members welcomed to DAR chapter

Two members welcomed to DAR chapter
Photo taken by Shirley Skinner

The John Coffee DAR Chapter recently welcomed two new members – Hilda Allen and Amanda Skinner.

The induction ceremony was conducted by the DAR Membership Chair Nell Gilmer and the DAR Chaplain Peggy Stroud.

The new members pledged to promise faithful loyalty to the Bylaws of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the State Society and the John Coffee Chapter, to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and at all times to promote the objectives of the National Society to the best of their ability.

Shown in photo, from left, are Allen, Skinner, Gilmer and Stroud.

