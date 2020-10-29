Two men arrested for stealing stereo speakers from car at Dothan gas station

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing stereo speakers from a parked car at a Dothan gas station.

Charles Eric Rivers, 37, of Ozark, and Johnny Lester Dawsey have both been charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

“It is alleged on Oct. 24, both Rivers and Dawsey drove to a store in the 300 block of Ross Clark Circle and one of them goes into a vehicle while the other one provides lookout and stole items from the vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Owens said there doesn’t seem to be a connection between the perpetrators and victim, instead calling it a crime of opportunity.

Surveillance footage and community tips aided police in identifying and arresting the suspects.

Rivers allegedly committed the crime less than two weeks after posting $63,000 in bonds for charges of first-degree domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence in emergency.

Bonds of $7,500 each have been posted for both men.

