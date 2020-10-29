 Skip to main content
Two men arrested for stealing stereo speakers from car at Dothan gas station
Two men arrested for stealing stereo speakers from car at Dothan gas station

Charles Rivers/Johnny Dawsey

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing stereo speakers from a parked car at a Dothan gas station.

Charles Eric Rivers, 37, of Ozark, and Johnny Lester Dawsey have both been charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

“It is alleged on Oct. 24, both Rivers and Dawsey drove to a store in the 300 block of Ross Clark Circle and one of them goes into a vehicle while the other one provides lookout and stole items from the vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Owens said there doesn’t seem to be a connection between the perpetrators and victim, instead calling it a crime of opportunity.

Surveillance footage and community tips aided police in identifying and arresting the suspects.

Rivers allegedly committed the crime less than two weeks after posting $63,000 in bonds for charges of first-degree domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence in emergency.

Bonds of $7,500 each have been posted for both men.

Johnny Lester Dawsey

 Sable Riley
Charles Eric Rivers

