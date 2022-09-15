Two new members welcomed by John Coffee DAR

Hilda Allen and Amanda Skinner were inducted and welcomed as the two newest members of the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society DAR.
They promised faithful loyalty to the Bylaws of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the State Society and the John Coffee Chapter, to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and to promote the objectives of the National Society – historic, education and patriotism.
Shown in photo (from left) are Allen, Skinner, DAR Membership Chair Nell Gilmer, and DAR Chaplain Peggy Stroud.