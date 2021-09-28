Two Rivers, One Heart hopes to reinvigorate community

GENEVA – There’s work to be done in Geneva, and a group of volunteers hope to reinvigorate the community.
There’s a clean-up effort to make downtown Geneva more attractive, a grant to redo the old railroad trestle, improvements to a historic cemetery, and plans for a new park with a splash pad.
“Those types of improvements will help us recruit more business downtown,” said Barry Gillespie, a volunteer with the campaign Two Rivers, One Heart.
The volunteer-driven group managed by the Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce takes its name from the convergence of the Choctawhatchee and Pea rivers at Fowler Park, which is also home to the Constitution Oak – a live oak tree that is more than 200 years old – that appears in the group’s logo.
A formal campaign launch for Two Rivers, One Heart will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce, located at 414 E. Magnolia Ave. in downtown. Planning on the campaign began more than six months ago.
“The chamber saw a need to work with local and county government to connect our organization’s ideas and practices to the public and identify specific needs in our community,” Shelby Danley, Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce president, said in a news release. “By implementing this campaign, we are helping to empower our citizens to share with the world what makes our community such an awesome place to shop, dine, play, and live.”
Gillespie said the campaign is intended to help instill pride in the community, but also to be one of action.
There are three main areas of focus: access to social services; enhancing economic growth; and providing a platform for upcoming events, activities, and places of interest in the greater Geneva area.
Gillespie said the last 18 months of a pandemic has revealed areas where the community needs to improve.
Two Rivers, One Heart has partnered with Wiregrass 2-1-1 to help connect residents to social services and making such services available in Geneva County. Or, Gillespie said, the organization will help connect people to ways they can volunteer in their community.
“We believe that based on the last two years, social services and economic development really aren’t mutually exclusive,” Gillespie said.
The group plans to organize workforce development opportunities and highlight local businesses, Gillespie said.
“Local business owners, they put their heart, soul, and money into what they do so we’re trying to support those local, small businesses as much as possible and bring in people from counties outside of Geneva – Houston, Coffee, North Florida area – to Geneva to shop, eat and work,” he said.
The organization will also serve as a source for information on festivals, holiday activities, and other events in the community.
And Gillespie said the goal is to work with other communities in Geneva County.
Volunteers with Two Rivers, One Heart as well as the chamber traveled to Colquitt, Georgia – home of Swamp Gravy – to speak to leaders there on how they transformed their community.
Grants for public art, tax incentives for businesses, and applying for help through the Main Street, Alabama program are all action items the group is looking at, Gillespie said. And, he said, the group wants to make better use of its natural resources, such as the rivers, as a way to attract people into the area.
“We want to promote those things that we do have,” Gillespie said. “We don’t have a Foster Street. We don’t have a downtown district like Enterprise. But, we certainly do have a quaint downtown area – which needs improvement. And we certainly have some great natural resources, but people don’t know about it.”
For more information on Two Rivers, One Heart, call 334-684-6582 or email makeitcount1440@gmail.com.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.