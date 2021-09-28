Two Rivers, One Heart hopes to reinvigorate community

GENEVA – There’s work to be done in Geneva, and a group of volunteers hope to reinvigorate the community.

There’s a clean-up effort to make downtown Geneva more attractive, a grant to redo the old railroad trestle, improvements to a historic cemetery, and plans for a new park with a splash pad.

“Those types of improvements will help us recruit more business downtown,” said Barry Gillespie, a volunteer with the campaign Two Rivers, One Heart.

The volunteer-driven group managed by the Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce takes its name from the convergence of the Choctawhatchee and Pea rivers at Fowler Park, which is also home to the Constitution Oak – a live oak tree that is more than 200 years old – that appears in the group’s logo.

A formal campaign launch for Two Rivers, One Heart will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce, located at 414 E. Magnolia Ave. in downtown. Planning on the campaign began more than six months ago.