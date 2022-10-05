Two suspects caught in diamond theft

Two men arrested in Baldwin County will also be charged for stealing diamond jewelry earlier this week from a Dothan business.

According to the Dothan Police Department, on Monday around 2:15 p.m., a white mail suspect entered a jewelry store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, the suspect snatched several pieces of the jewelry and ran out of the store.

The suspect entered a black vehicle with dark tinted windows and the vehicle fled. Information was obtained during the investigation that made officers think the suspect and vehicle could possibly be from another state west of Alabama. This information was disseminated to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Several hours later, an alert deputy in Baldwin County, Alabama, was looking for a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description while working on Interstate 10. The deputy stopped a vehicle that was later determined to be the suspect vehicle from Dothan.

The vehicle was occupied by two individuals: Colby Allen Ladnier and Alberto Esquivel II, both of Houston, Texas. A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the recovery of evidence related to the jewelry theft that occurred in Dothan earlier in the day.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department had charges related to their encounter, and the Dothan Police Department will be obtaining warrants for both individuals for theft of property first degree. It is unknown when Ladnier and Esquivel will be transferred to Dothan to be formally charged.