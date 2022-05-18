Two suspects sought in Denton Road convenience store robbery

Dothan Police are looking for two suspects in the armed robbery of a convenience store on Denton Road.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two black males robbed the HOBO Pantry Convenience Store located in the 3000 block of Denton Road.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and fired one round inside the business. The other suspect went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

The two suspects left the store on foot and were last seen running southeast from the business. No one was injured in the incident and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.