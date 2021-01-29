Two teens charged in Enterprise gas station robberies

ENTERPRISE - A former Enterprise football player charged with two counts of armed robbery in Dothan has been charged with three counts of robbery in Enterprise.

On Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department executed arrest warrants on Romaine McFarland, 19, of Dothan, on three counts of first-degree robbery. EPD detectives also arrested and charged Tyrone Kinsiya Clark Jr., 18, of Enterprise, with two counts of first-degree robbery.

McFarland and Clark are suspects in Enterprise gas station robberies this month. EPD detectives executed a search warrant on Clark’s residence and recovered stolen property from the robberies.

McFarland was charged with armed robbery in Dothan after he admitted to robbing LoLo’s Mini Mart twice – once on Dec. 19 and again on Wednesday.

McFarland and Clark are currently in the Coffee County Jail.

