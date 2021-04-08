Two-vehicle crash in Geneva County causes one vehicle to overturn

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 5:14 p.m. Wednesday occurred when a 2015 Kia Optima traveling north on Geneva County 49 struck the rear passenger side of a 2014 Chevrolet 1500.
As a result, the 2014 Chevrolet 1500 overturned.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Alabama 103 at Geneva County 49.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today