Two-vehicle crash in Geneva County causes one vehicle to overturn
Two-vehicle crash in Geneva County causes one vehicle to overturn

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 5:14 p.m. Wednesday occurred when a 2015 Kia Optima traveling north on Geneva County 49 struck the rear passenger side of a 2014 Chevrolet 1500.

As a result, the 2014 Chevrolet 1500 overturned.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Alabama 103 at Geneva County 49.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

